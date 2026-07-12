Search for a Top-6 Forward: the CH Is “Frustrated”

As we know, the Canadiens would likely have liked to sign a top-6 forward this summer. And even though they could still do so, it seems the window of opportunity may now be closed.

Or, at least, it's a lot less open than it was two weeks ago.

And obviously, one has to wonder what the team's management thinks about this, given that they failed to acquire a player of that caliber. Because, in reality, they can't be particularly happy to see Ivan Demidov heading into another season with linemates who don't really belong in the top six.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton would never say that publicly, of course, but that doesn't stop them from thinking it.

And according to Elliotte Friedman, who discussed this on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, this whole situation is a source of frustration for the club. The Habs are ready to be aggressive in pursuit of a top-6 forward in his 20s, but they clearly haven't found the right fit yet.

Elliotte Friedman: I think the one frustration for the Canadiens is…could they find a younger top-six forward, like someone in their 20s; they would be aggressive – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 12, 2026

We know that earlier this summer, the team pushed for Kirill Marchenko, but that didn't pan out, and it looks like he'll be staying in Columbus for the upcoming season. The case of Matthew Knies—whom the team reportedly came close to acquiring at the last trade deadline—is another scenario that must be frustrating for management.

And we know the club was hoping Nico Hischier would become available… but he ultimately decided to stay with the Devils.

In the short term, nothing is stopping the Canadiens from bringing in a player like Anthony Mantha while they look for a longer-term solution. But according to Friedman, who says this issue is a source of frustration for the club, they clearly would prefer to find a long-term solution rather than a player who'll only be around for a few years.

And that's where the challenge for management lies… because landing a top-6 forward in an NHL where the salary cap is skyrocketing is no easy task.

In a Nutshell

– Mavrik Bourque would have been a target for a hostile offer sheet if he hadn't been traded to the Predators.

Chris Johnston: Re Mavrik Bourque trade/Predators: [He] was traded 3 hours before free agency opened, because he was an offer sheet candidate; I think he would've received one had Dallas let him become officially a restricted free agent – Chris Johnston Show (7/7) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 12, 2026

– Read more.

Which side are the Blue Jays on? https://t.co/8oZarAcFJd https://t.co/5QsgXCEaEV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 12, 2026

– Too bad.