Rumor Corner: Bill Guerin Isn’t Done Shopping Yet

When we talk about an aggressive GM who isn't afraid to pull off a major trade, Bill Guerin's name obviously comes to mind.

Just think of the blockbuster trade that sent Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

Right now, the Wild are well-positioned to once again be a powerhouse in the West, but they're still missing that first-line center (or at least a second-line center to support Joel Eriksson Ek).

The Wild have been heavily linked to Dylan Larkin, mainly because Minnesota is a destination he'd be willing to be traded to.

People were wondering if Bill Guerin was done shopping, but as Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest “32 Thoughts” podcast, if an opportunity arises, he'll be very aggressive in pursuing it. Friedman doesn't expect the Wild's current roster to start the season without any changes.

Final “32 Thoughts” podcast of the season — diving into every team Thank yous: @sportsnetkyle

& @DomSramaty

(I'm not the easiest person to work with). Thoughtline curator @griffinporter97

Most importantly: our awesome listeners. Have a great summer, everyone.https://t.co/u9L2lbJnnL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 6, 2026

We'll have to keep an eye on Bill Guerin, because clearly, his shopping spree isn't over yet.

Obviously, if we expect to see Larkin land in Minnesota, it'll once again be a blockbuster trade, because a player of the Red Wings' center's caliber doesn't come cheap (at all).

They'll have to give up a lot, and the package they send will have to start with Danila Yurov, an excellent prospect. A player like Jesper Wallstedt could certainly be included, and most likely some draft picks as well.

When a team wants a player like Larkin (especially since he'd be willing to play in Minnesota), they have to give up a lot, and the Red Wings could come out ahead with Yurov and Wallstedt in exchange for a star player who wants to be traded.

Let's see if Guerin will try to pull off another blockbuster trade.

Cale Makar could get a contract, but will he?

The face of the NHL on defense is undoubtedly Cale Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner over the past five seasons (in addition to a Conn Smythe Trophy).

Makar is the most talented defenseman the NHL has seen in a very long time.

The 2026–27 season will be the final year of his contract, which pays him $9 million per season. Given the massive contracts handed out to various NHL players this summer, we can certainly expect a maximum contract for Makar when his current deal expires.

Starting July 1, 2026, Makar and the Colorado Avalanche can begin negotiations for a contract extension.

On this topic, Elliott Friedman (again on his “32 Thoughts” podcast) mentioned that Makar could undoubtedly secure a max contract, but that he might very well not.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Cale Makar extension/Avalanche: I'll bet you he doesn't max out; they'll go to him and say, “We could pay you whatever you want.” I think he'll take a big number… but I don't think he'll take everything he can – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 12, 2026

“I think he's going to get a very big contract, but I don't think he'll take everything he can.” – Elliotte Friedman

Indeed, while players are becoming increasingly greedy—especially with the salary cap continuing to skyrocket—there's also a trend among certain teams for players to take less money to help the club build a better team more easily.

We know that Nathan MacKinnon is under contract for the next five seasons at $12.6 million (a steal, considering he's regarded by many as the best player/forward in the world).

If Makar were to accept a deal in the range of $15–16 million (bearing in mind that MacKinnon is currently in the third season of his contract), he would make it easier for his GM to build a strong supporting cast around the core.

It's all well and good to have the best forward and the best defenseman in the NHL, but if the rest of the team is average, it's not worth much. We know how important depth is—just as important, if not more so—to winning as having star players.

Is Eeli Tolvanen on the Detroit Red Wings' radar?

Patrick Kane is one of the most intriguing free agents still on the market.

Assuming the American signs elsewhere, Detroit will need to find a replacement.

Among the free agents, there are some relatively attractive wingers, such as Vladimir Tarasenko, Anthony Mantha, and Eeli Tolvanen.

Tolvanen isn't in the same league as Kane, even though the three-time Stanley Cup champion is now 37 years old. However, Tolvanen has adapted his playing style to make him a more valuable middle-six winger (second or third line).

David Pagnotta also believes the Red Wings would be interested in the Finnish player should Kane not return.

Tolvanen has made a name for himself as a dangerous offensive threat, but he hasn't been able to establish himself as a true top-six winger since joining the NHL.

He has still scored 23 goals in 2024–25, but he has adapted his playing style to that of a solid third-line winger who can fill in on a second line.

Now, the Finn has become much more responsible defensively (which Kane isn't) and is more physically involved (which Kane isn't).

Even though he's less of a threat offensively than Kane, he's still very useful, and the Wings could certainly be interested in Tolvanen.

In a Nutshell

– Let's hope Owusu doesn't get seriously injured…

– Interesting.

John Carlson thought there was a “zero percent” chance Alex Ovechkin would retire: “It just was always my gut feeling” https://t.co/slgcBBvizx — RMNB (@rmnb) July 12, 2026

– They'll need to have a good season.