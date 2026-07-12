NHL 27: Everything Points to Macklin Celebrini Being on the Game’s Cover

Every summer, hockey video game fans eagerly await the announcement of who will be the face of the next installment in EA Sports' NHL franchise.

After several weeks of speculation, one name now seems to have won unanimous support.

In fact, a major leak suggests that the young sensation from the San Jose Sharks, Macklin Celebrini, has been chosen to appear on the cover of NHL 27.

The information comes from Mike Straw, a journalist well-connected in the world of sports video games.

That didn't take long to figure out. Yes, Macklin Celebrini will be on the cover of NHL 27. He's the first Sharks player since Owen Nolan on NHL 2001 to be on the cover. Pre-order links are now available. https://t.co/w8jx7UgWBy pic.twitter.com/3jCJ6D4N7F — Mike Straw Gamescom (@MikeStrawMedia) July 11, 2026

On his X account, he states that pre-order links for the game have already been created and that several elements of the marketing campaign point directly to the young San Jose Sharks center.

If this information is confirmed, Celebrini would become the first Sharks player to appear on the cover of a game in the series since Owen Nolan, who was chosen for NHL 2001.

It's worth noting that the Canadian has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining the NHL. After being selected first overall in the 2024 draft, he quickly established himself as one of the league's top young players.

His most recent season, combined with his performances for Team Canada on the international stage, has made him one of the new faces of the NHL.

For EA Sports, the timing seems perfect to showcase a young superstar capable of representing the future of hockey.

Celebrini is already immensely popular with fans, and his potential makes him a logical choice to succeed the franchise's previous stars.

Of course, we'll have to wait for EA Sports' official announcement to get confirmation.

However, given the clues currently circulating and the information revealed by Mike Straw, it would be very surprising if the face of NHL 27 ended up being another player.

Everything points to Macklin Celebrini soon being officially unveiled as the new face of the famous hockey franchise.

An announcement is expected in the coming days if EA Sports sticks to its usual schedule.

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