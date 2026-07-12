Hope for those who want to see Anthony Mantha in Montreal

Why is Anthony Mantha still a free agent?

According to reports, the answer is clear: because the player wants a longer contract than what teams are willing to offer the big forward.

Why? Mainly because his health has management concerned—they're wondering if he'll be able to replicate his 2025–2026 season, which came somewhat out of nowhere.

It's now July 12. And historically, at this point, a free agent of his caliber should have already found a team to sign with.

Is there still a chance that a general manager will give in to his demands? Yes. But the more time passes, the more we realize that he might be the one who ends up backing down.

The question we're naturally asking is whether this could work in Kent Hughes' favor.

After all, over the past few months, there have been numerous rumors linking the Montreal Canadiens to Mantha. Just recently, there was buzz about it.

As someone who follows baseball, I'll tell you what can happen when a high-profile player on the market doesn't get the contract he wants in MLB.

He signs for a high price, but on a short-term deal. That way, he hopes the market will be more favorable to him in the short term… all while pocketing a nice sum.

Will Mantha be tempted to sign with Montreal if the opportunity arises? After all, from what we understand, it's really the long-term aspect that's holding the Flanelle back right now.

Signing in his home province at a reasonable price, with a solid team that actually has room in its top six and within its salary cap… I'm not saying it's going to happen, but the more time passes, the clearer it becomes that this is a contract that would benefit both the player and the team.

In a nutshell

– Must-read.

Two players and two teams stand out. https://t.co/tmUwd7prGS https://t.co/1q9USKxKOS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 12, 2026

– A name to watch.

If Ben Kindel was ready for the NHL last season, then Bjorck is ready as well. I see him making the Jets and perhaps even filling that vital 2C role as early as this season. https://t.co/dSrhKWhOOL — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 12, 2026

– For UFC fans.