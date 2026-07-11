Zuccarrello’s contract wasn’t extended in Minnesota because he had “too much chemistry” with Kaprizov

Raphael Simard
Zuccarrello’s contract wasn’t extended in Minnesota because he had “too much chemistry” with Kaprizov
Credit: YT

One of the surprises of the offseason was clearly Mats Zuccarello's move to Los Angeles.

He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Kings after spending the last seven seasons in Minnesota. For a player who averaged nearly a point per game, that's an excellent deal for the team.

Couldn't the Wild match that offer? Elliott Friedman has his own theory about his mysterious departure: he spoke with a coach, and it may have been the “too-good chemistry” with his teammate Kirill Kaprizov that cost him his spot in Minnesota.

That's quite a story.

Friedman's source said that when the two players play together, it's a little easier for other teams to defend against them, because the other three Wild players on the ice “don't exist.” So it becomes a 2-on-5 situation.

But I have to ask: why not just split them up and put them on different lines? In any case, the source doesn't say that's the exact reason for his departure, but it could certainly be one of the reasons.

Now, did Bill Guerin want to save money to extend Quinn Hughes' contract? Did he want to bring a player like Dylan Larkin to town?

There are several reasons that drove the Norwegian out of Minnesota.

If the main reason is the one Friedman mentioned, I'd find that pretty strange. My theories seem more logical.


In a nutshell

– Oh no!

– Frederik Andersen was headed to Florida.

– Oh, really?

– Major acquisition in the NFL.

 

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