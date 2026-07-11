Zuccarrello’s contract wasn’t extended in Minnesota because he had “too much chemistry” with Kaprizov

One of the surprises of the offseason was clearly Mats Zuccarello's move to Los Angeles.

He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Kings after spending the last seven seasons in Minnesota. For a player who averaged nearly a point per game, that's an excellent deal for the team.

Couldn't the Wild match that offer? Elliott Friedman has his own theory about his mysterious departure: he spoke with a coach, and it may have been the “too-good chemistry” with his teammate Kirill Kaprizov that cost him his spot in Minnesota.

Elliotte Friedman on the possible reason why the Minnesota Wild parted ways with Mats Zuccarello: “I had a coach who said something interesting to me about the Wild. I think some people were surprised they would trade Zuccarello when he played so well with Kaprizov. This coach said… pic.twitter.com/eBvybfGGK8 — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) July 9, 2026

That's quite a story.

Friedman's source said that when the two players play together, it's a little easier for other teams to defend against them, because the other three Wild players on the ice “don't exist.” So it becomes a 2-on-5 situation.

But I have to ask: why not just split them up and put them on different lines? In any case, the source doesn't say that's the exact reason for his departure, but it could certainly be one of the reasons.

Now, did Bill Guerin want to save money to extend Quinn Hughes' contract? Did he want to bring a player like Dylan Larkin to town?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Wild: Everybody knows they like Dylan Larkin, I'm just not sure if they're going to be able to make the deal – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 12, 2026

There are several reasons that drove the Norwegian out of Minnesota.

If the main reason is the one Friedman mentioned, I'd find that pretty strange. My theories seem more logical.

In a nutshell

– Oh no!

Oh! Davis Alexander retreated to the locker room after clutching his left thigh early in the fourth quarter following a play. @RDSca #Alouettes #LCF #CFL — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) July 12, 2026

– Frederik Andersen was headed to Florida.

Elliotte Friedman: Someone actually told me they thought Freddy Andersen was going to be in Florida, and then all of a sudden they traded for Jacob Markstrom – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 12, 2026

– Oh, really?

Craig Berube said he shouldn't have tried to appease the Toronto Maple Leafs players as much as he could.: https://t.co/GDLwx493ad — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 11, 2026

– Major acquisition in the NFL.

A group led by San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla has agreed to purchase the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, a record sale price for an NFL franchise, according to @SethWickersham and me. pic.twitter.com/OfX9S788hm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2026

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