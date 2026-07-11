Rumor Corner: There’s always talk about Rasmus Ristolainen

The NHL offseason is in full swing, and it's almost mid-July. Kent Hughes still hasn't made any major trades.

One name that keeps coming up in connection with the Habs is Rasmus Ristolainen, a tall right-handed defenseman. In any case, there's a lot of talk about him, according to David Pagnotta on the podcast “The Sheet.”

Keep in mind, though, that the Flyers are asking for a lot.

David Pagnotta: Re Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen's still out there, there's still conversations with teams there – The Sheet (7/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

If the Ducks hadn't matched the offer for Leo Carlsson, the chances of seeing Ristolainen already out of Philadelphia would have been greater.

Perhaps in the end, the Finn—who has a salary cap hit of $5.1 million through the end of next season—will start the season with the Flyers.

Stay tuned. Kent Hughes can't be impulsive in this situation.

The Kraken is (still) asking for a lot for Shane Wright

News on Shane Wright and the Kraken, who believe their player is worth the moon.

Seattle reportedly asked the Canucks for Zeev Buium in exchange for its center, and, unsurprisingly, Minnesota reportedly turned down the deal outright. The Canucks are interested in Wright, but Seattle isn't budging on its demands, according to Rick Dhaliwal, who covers the Canucks (Oilers Now).

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks do like Shane Wright; they've approached Seattle about him, but the asking price was very high – Oilers Now (7/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

The Canucks are in the midst of a rebuild, and I'm not sure they'll want to spend a lot.

Is an Elias Pettersson/Shane Wright trade possible? Seattle is among the teams with the most cap space. Acquiring Pettersson's $11.6 million contract isn't necessarily a problem for the Kraken.

Dylan Larkin isn't likely to start the season in Detroit, but…

Dylan Larkin is clearly a distraction in Detroit.

Seeing their captain request a trade sent shockwaves throughout the NHL. Will he be traded before the start of next season? Probably.

But let's not forget that Steve Yzerman can be patient. When Jonathan Drouin requested a trade from Tampa Bay, it took him a while to trade him.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Dylan Larkin trade request/Red Wings: I'm not convinced that Yzerman wants to start the season with this distraction – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

Yzerman, however, doesn't hold all the cards.

Larkin submitted a list of (only) four teams he'd like to be traded to: the Wild, the Golden Knights, the Stars, and the Panthers. Classic.

Florida probably doesn't have much to lure him there, but the other three teams have the luxury of being patient: if the Wings' GM wants to trade him, he'll clearly have to settle for less.

Quick Take

– Obviously.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Rangers: I think teams asked Drury about Adam Fox and I think he basically told them to get lost – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

– Viggo Björck is heading to Canada.

Viggo Björck is leaving Djurgården. – “We wish Viggo the best of luck at his new club and respect his decision, even though we would have loved to see him at Djurgården for one more season,” says general manager Marcus Due-Boje. Read more on the website. #DIFHockey | #AlltidOavsett pic.twitter.com/k3AluYA54t — Djurgården Hockey (@DIFHockeyse) July 11, 2026

– England advances to the next round.

England defeats Norway and advances to the World Cup semifinals! https://t.co/0cY0jSLwr8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 11, 2026

– That's great.