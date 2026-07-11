“Kaiden Guhle reminds me of Shea Weber”

Ever since arriving in Montreal, Kaiden Guhle has been going through pretty much the same thing every year. The defenseman puts in solid performances on the ice… but he never plays a full season because of his tendency to get injured.

He has a bad habit of putting his body in risky situations… and if you play with fire long enough, you're bound to get burned.

All of this is frustrating because we know just how much Guhle makes the Habs a better team when he's in the lineup. And yesterday, on the Sick Podcast, Matthew Ohayon discussed the defenseman's situation.

And what's interesting about his comments is hearing him compare Guhle to another former Habs defenseman in terms of defensive performance on the ice:

It's a bit of a crazy comparison, but he reminds me of Shea Weber. – Matthew Ohayon

How Good Can Kaiden Guhle Become? @MatthewOhayon: “When he's at his best, he's unbelievable… It's kind of like a crazy comparison I'm going to make, but he reminds me of Shea Weber.” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne pic.twitter.com/IsOX8Skfns — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 11, 2026

Ohayon explains that even though Guhle doesn't have the offensive upside of a guy like Weber (he doesn't have that famous slap shot, for example), he plays with the same kind of grit that Weber used to have back in the day. He's capable of delivering hits and playing physically, and it shows.

Although, unfortunately, that's often the cause of his injuries.

As you may recall, early in his career, comparisons between Guhle and Weber were quite common. But in recent years—possibly due to injuries—there's been a bit less talk of it.

Except that this Weber-style defenseman, as we saw in the last playoffs, still exists somewhere. And even without becoming as good as the former Canadiens captain, it's true that Guhle is capable of filling a similar role… when he's on the ice, of course.

In a nutshell

– Nothing less.

– He'll be one of the favorites.

– That's great!