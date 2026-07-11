Ivan Demidov is the best signing of the summer

Many fans are concerned about Kent Hughes' inaction since the start of the summer, while several of the Canadiens' direct rivals have bolstered their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

It must be said that this summer, demand exceeded supply in both the free-agent market and the trade market, and so far, the Canadiens' general manager has been unwilling to overpay to acquire a player.

However, even though Hughes has been quiet so far, he may well have struck the best deal of the offseason by signing Ivan Demidov, according to Scott Maxwell and his analysis on the DailyFaceoff website.

The five best contracts signed in the 2026 NHL Free Agency so far: The #GoHabsGo's Demidov, #LetsGoBuffalo's Benson, and more make @scotmaxw's list,https://t.co/tllaYOgaKX — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 11, 2026

While we've seen several young players break the bank in recent weeks, Hughes agreed to an eight-year deal with the Russian forward at an average annual salary of $9.15 million.

Although Demidov becomes the highest-paid forward on his team, this is a very reasonable figure given the current market for a player who tallied 65 points—including 19 goals—in his rookie season and who could quickly become a steal once he reaches his full potential.

Furthermore, with the signings of the Russian and Jakub Dobes, the Canadiens have all the key members of their young core under contract for the next four years at below-market rates.

This clearly demonstrates Kent Hughes's excellent contract management when signing players, and this approach will increasingly pay off for the Habs as the salary cap rises.

This stands in stark contrast to the situation with the Ducks, who need to sign Cutter Gauthier to a new contract and could end up paying nearly 40 million for him, Leo Carlson, and Pavel Mintyukov.

By comparison, the Canadiens are paying just over 41 million for Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Demidov.

This effective management also means that Montreal will start the upcoming season with plenty of cap space ($13.4 million according to PuckPedia), which should give Hughes more flexibility to make a trade—and to get a good deal without overpaying.

With salary cap space, promising prospects, and draft picks, the Habs' GM has everything he needs to pull a rabbit out of his hat before the season starts or even during the season.

In a Nutshell

– What will the Jays do?

It remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays will want to sell. https://t.co/ogPUZmR205 https://t.co/s4l2MsobnR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 11, 2026

– Any trades on the horizon?

The Anaheim Ducks need to free up cap space after matching Leo Carlsson's offer sheet. Which of their players could be traded? https://t.co/C2IdXOP9WC — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 11, 2026

– Vancouver is reportedly interested.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Canucks do like Shane Wright; they've approached Seattle about him, but the asking price was very high – Oilers Now (7/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

– What a story…