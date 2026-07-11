Gleb Pugachyov was disrespectful to Tom Wilson, according to Vincent Desharnais

For a late first-round pick, Gleb Pugachyov has been the subject of much discussion since his selection.

The young Russian is known for his physical style of play and his willingness to drop the gloves, and he could be a solid addition to the Habs' second or third line in a few years.

However, what has undoubtedly sparked the most buzz is what he reportedly told Habs executives in an interview: not only would he be willing to fight Tom Wilson, but there would be nothing left of Wilson after the fight.

Pugachyov clearly isn't afraid to make such a bold statement.

However, while these comments may have pleased many fans, Vincent Desharnais is far from impressed.

The 6-foot-7 defenseman, who recently signed a four-year contract with the Capitals, was asked by Kevin Raphael on the “Sans Restriction” podcast about Pugachyov's comments regarding his new teammate.

As his father told him, Desharnais thinks it might be too early and says Wilson isn't paying any attention to the comments from the Habs' new prospect.

According to the Quebec native, “it doesn't mean anything,” and you can say anything when you're drafted, since you might never actually play in the league.

As long as Pugachyov isn't in the NHL, it's not worth talking about, according to Desharnais, who adds:

“…if you call out a guy, you haven't done anything; what you say is worthless; you have no respect.”

It's understandable that Desharnais is trying to downplay the situation rather than add fuel to the fire, but we're still talking about a guy who has a good chance of making it to the NHL.

And even if it's only in two or three years, I'm sure the fans and the media won't have forgotten Pugachyov's comments, and it'll be the talk of the day when he plays his first game against Wilson and the Caps.

However, before facing Wilson, the Russian might very well have Desharnais standing in his way, since the giant defenseman also likes to drop the gloves from time to time.

In a Nutshell

– A showdown between twins.

Stampeders – Alouettes | Twins Tyson and Jalen Philpot will face off at Percival Molson Stadium https://t.co/vUZh8qAgcp — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 11, 2026

– The No. 1 pick in the MLB draft.

HEADING TO THE SOUTH SIDE The Chicago White Sox select Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/s1X3jres9S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 11, 2026

– The Wimbledon champion.

Wimbledon | Linda Noskova Wins Her First Grand Slam Title https://t.co/mRuNOJSLLf — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 11, 2026

– The heat forces changes.