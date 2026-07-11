CH Broadcasting Rights: “It seems obvious to me” that there will be digital broadcasting

The Canadiens' 2026–27 season is set to begin in roughly three months. We can't wait to see if the team can have another great season… but most of all, we can't wait to find out where we'll be able to watch the team's games.

Because, as of today, we still don't know where all of the Habs' games will be broadcast next season. We know that RDS will broadcast preseason games and 45 regular-season games (down from 60 previously)… but we don't know who will handle the other 39 games.

And the fact that this issue still isn't resolved in mid-July is… something else.

On that note, it's interesting to note that Richard Dufour wrote an article in La Presse. In it, he quotes François Messier, a former high-ranking executive at RDS (and Radio-Canada)… who expects digital platforms to get involved in the matter.

He even goes so far as to say that, in his view, it's “obvious” that they'll stick their noses into the 39 games that remain unassigned. And he even sees 15–20 games potentially being broadcast on those platforms.

Broadcast rights for Canadiens games | “A crucial investment for the survival of TVA Sports” https://t.co/Np8GXUPJ4z — La Presse (@LP_LaPresse) July 10, 2026

We know that in 2025–26, Amazon broadcast games on Monday nights. That didn't affect Quebec, but one might wonder if Canadiens games will now be available exclusively on that platform.

Could Crave, Netflix, or another platform get involved? It's possible.

It's worth noting that Messier raises the possibility that the situation is dragging on because TVA Sports isn't happy to see its share of games about to decrease. That said, until proven otherwise, we have to assume the network is still in the running to broadcast games next season.

This whole situation is clearly a major headache right now. Let's hope we get some clarity as soon as possible so we can start making sense of it all.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: On Connor Hellebuyck/Jets: The more I hear about it, the more I believe the biggest hurdle with the Sabres was that they were getting the 4th overall pick from Buffalo and wanted to keep the 8th; Winnipeg wanted both – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

– Who will be the lucky one?

The manager will have to decide who will have the honor of starting the All-Star Game. https://t.co/CUqOXsVjq1 https://t.co/W98XmJolIw — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 11, 2026

– Nice!