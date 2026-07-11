CH 26-27: Needs… and Hopes for Meeting Them

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup 3–4 weeks ago.

The draft and several trades took place about two weeks ago.

And then came the free-agent frenzy. Now there are only a handful of notable players still on the market: Anthony Mantha, Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, Evander Kane, Michael Bunting, James Van Riemsdyk, Marcus Johansson…

All of these players could help the Habs to varying degrees, in one way or another.

Personally, as I pointed out two weeks ago, I'd love to see Tarasenko—34 years old, with 23 goals and 47 points last season—come in to round out the Habs' top-6, or even top-9. Tarasenko hasn't been too greedy in his recent deals, and it just so happens that his agent is a certain Dan Milstein—well, well…

Of the four needs we constantly discuss on this site (a right-handed defenseman, a second-line center, a productive and physical winger, and more grit on the bottom six…), the productive and physical winger is perhaps the easiest to address, either internally or externally.

While we wait for the arrival of Zharovsky and Pugachyov, a major trade, Bolduc's emergence, or if we don't want to rely too heavily on the inconsistent Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier, offering Tarasenko a short contract of one or two years would seem perfectly reasonable to me.

An important question to ask

Now, let's continue discussing the other “needs” and ask ourselves this simple question: Did the Canadiens lose to the Hurricanes more because there were holes in their lineup or because the Hurricanes' system of play was superior to theirs?

Personally, aside from the fatigue of the Habs' players (two grueling seven-game series against Tampa Bay and Buffalo), it seems very clear to me that it was more the Canes' more refined system of play and their fresh legs that got the better of the Canadiens.

As proof, Carolina didn't have much more trouble dispatching the Golden Knights in the final…

And, for what it's worth, in our analysis of the rosters shortly before their matchup, we'd even given the Habs a slight edge on paper over the Canes' roster…

So, I believe we need to keep a very cool head and not worry at all about the fact that Hughes and Gorton haven't (yet) acquired any new reinforcements for next season.

Let's not forget that the Habs, the youngest team in the NHL, have just reached the Eastern Conference Finals and posted a 106-point season, even though:

Kaiden Guhle, the team's fourth defenseman and a defensive mainstay, missed half the season

Kirby Dach, a quality top-9 forward who was on track for a 35-40-point season before blocking a puck with his foot, missed half the season

Numerous standings points (6? 8? 10? 12?) were lost while trying to get Samuel Montembeault back on track, as he struggled to stop even a beach ball.

This may show that Guhle and Dach aren't players who make that much of a difference for the Flanelle, and that Struble, Texier, and Danault—who primarily stepped in for them—were more than adequate replacements.

It also highlights just how much of an impact Dobes has had on the team's success.

But it may also illustrate that the Habs are simply a very good team, as confirmed by Bleacher Report's rankings, which place them third in the NHL.

And if that ranking is more or less accurate and defensible—which I believe it is, even if it's very tight in the top 8—there's really no reason to get worked up on July 11.

So we have all the time we need to properly assess who can best fill those key needs before the next trade deadline.

These prospects will get their chance…

David Reinbacher

A successful and healthy start to Reinbacher's career in Montreal alone would resolve just about all the issues surrounding the team's defense.

In addition to providing a big, mobile, smart, effective, rugged, and inexpensive defenseman, it would allow their star player, Lane Hutson, to play on his natural side.

It would also give the team the luxury of fielding a third defensive pairing of Guhle and Carrier, while significantly reducing the defensive load on Matheson and Dobson…

If he becomes THAT defenseman, Reinbacher may not be the fifth-best player in the 2023 draft class, but he'll certainly be worth his weight in gold.

Of course, given the Austrian's struggles to stay healthy—his knees remain a cause for concern until proven otherwise—everyone here is keeping their fingers crossed, starting with HuGo, who has so far remained quiet on the trade market and the free-agent market (Trouba, Gudas, Ristolainen, etc.).

But if it works out, and Reinbacher quickly establishes himself as THE solution at just 22 years old, it bodes very well for the future, and the Habs' defense will be on par with that of the other 31 NHL teams.

In fact, by that measure, the Habs would likely have the most enviable defense in the league…

The Habs are now at the stage of seeing what Reinbacher is made of.

Florian Xhekaj

Xhekaj had a season that fell slightly short of expectations offensively in '25–'26 with the Rocket, but his 17 goals still tied him for third on the team.

Of course, in Florian's case, the most important thing won't be the number of pucks that find the back of the net. It will be his ability to disrupt the opponent—and, quite literally, make them hurt—while remaining reliable across the entire 200-foot rink.

That's what management will want to see right from the start of camp for the player who just celebrated his 22nd birthday.

If the “little brother” passes his audition, he'll be given a spot on the fourth line, where he'll be a less “bland” and more aggressive option than many players were in similar roles last season…

Michael Hage

Ahhhhh, Michael Hage…

As we mentioned last week following the development camp—which he, of course, dominated—the Ontarian is most likely the organization's best bet to fill the second-line center role come fall. Even though he's leaning even more toward the option of a third season at Michigan, he hasn't completely closed the door on the Canadiens.

After all, he already sees himself as a player who could eventually make a difference.

Chances are he'll give Montreal even more serious consideration if the team doesn't fill the position from outside the organization over the summer and presents him with a clear plan with the big club for the upcoming season.

For example, Hage could simply start the season in Montreal, and his responsibilities could be increased along the way based on his performance—just as was done with Suzuki back then, and later with Slafkovsky.

MICHAEL HAGE IS THE OVERTIME HERO FOR CANADA! WHAT A GOAL! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/hEknZN1q92 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2025

At just 20 years old, Hage has already reached a high level of physical maturity (6'1, 204 lbs), as well as psychological maturity, as is evident in interviews.

But then again—assuming he isn't traded by then, of course—the young man could also play the entire season at Michigan, fine-tune his game, and be a major addition heading into the playoffs…

Stay tuned!

Speaking of prospects, we'll be back soon with our traditional summer top 15 list of the Habs' most promising prospects!