“A Steal”: Mikhail Grigorenko Loves Alexander Zharovsky’s Selection

Alexander Zharovsky is a talented player.

After all, not every 18- or 19-year-old is capable of performing well in a league like the KHL.

And the Canadiens prospect has truly had a great first full year as a pro. His 42 points (16 goals) in just 59 games are proof of that.

We know the kid has great skills, and Mikhail Grigorenko confirmed that to Kevin Dubé. The former first-round pick of the Sabres faced off against Zharovsky a few times last season… and let's just say Grigorenko didn't mince words when talking about the youngster:

“If he hadn't played in the KHL, he would have been drafted in the first round […] He's a steal for the Canadiens.” – Mikhail Grigorenko

Hearing that from a guy who's actually seen Zharovsky play in person is pretty interesting.

The Canadiens' prospect praised by an opponent in Russia https://t.co/R2t09lutdL — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 10, 2026

I'm one of those people who can't wait to see Zharovsky officially arrive in Montreal.

He still has one year left on his contract in Russia, and we can expect to see him come to North America after that. We know he has special qualities in his game because he's blessed with great offensive talent, and that's going to help the Canadiens creatively as well.

Zharovsky and Demidov together on the ice—that could really spark things up if it happens…

Alexander Zharovsky is back on the ice in Brossard today. Looks like he's training alongside Paul Byron. pic.twitter.com/4TNVivWMcJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 12, 2026

The Canadiens have a real gem on their hands, and Mikhail Grigorenko's comments are even more encouraging in that regard.

At the very least, it makes us even more excited about the young player's arrival in the coming months. And the good news is that it's coming pretty soon…

In a nutshell

– Seriously.

It's going to be great. https://t.co/urlky4tcXx — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) July 11, 2026

– Wow!

Largest crowd for a regular-season game in WNBA history tonight. And it happened in Montreal!https://t.co/tFeV3A7HWt — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 11, 2026

– And for good reason.