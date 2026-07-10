Zach Werenski in Dallas: “I don’t think it’s over”

Would you agree that this offseason is really exciting?

Two hostile offers (including one for $18 million per season), massive trades, and astronomical contracts have been the highlights of this not-so-quiet offseason.

There are still some big names who could be on the move, including Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski. Werenski hasn't come out and said he wants to be traded (like Larkin has), but there's a lot of talk about him.

The rumor that has resurfaced most often (and makes the most sense) is a trade with Dallas involving Werenski and Thomas Harley, a young Stars defenseman.

This rumor hasn't been making much noise in recent days, but Jeff Marek tells us that this potential trade isn't dead.

That's what he mentioned on the DFO Rundown.

Honestly, it would be an excellent trade for both teams. The Stars want to improve to go deeper in the playoffs, and if they could count on a one-two punch on defense with Werenski and Miro Heiskanen, that would be more than excellent.

As for the Blue Jackets, they'd still get a very good young Olympic defenseman and, of course, other assets to make the trade fair.

Harley would get plenty of ice time in Columbus. He'd be used in every situation and would be the team's top defenseman. He'd see more action at five-on-five, on the power play, and on the penalty kill.

As for Werenski, he'd have a great chance to win the Stanley Cup with the Stars, who already have an excellent team: Jason Robertson (if he can sign a new contract), Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger… That would make for one heck of a team if Werenski were added to the mix.

The Colorado Avalanche wouldn't necessarily be the Western Conference powerhouse anymore, though they'd still be very strong.

Let's see if the Stars and the Blue Jackets can find common ground.

In a nutshell

– DeBrusk definitely lacks consistency.

Frank Seravalli: Re Jake DeBrusk/Canucks: I've been saying for a while now, why isn't someone trading for this guy? I asked that question… to a couple of teams… the feedback was, because he's streaky and… the term – Canucks Central (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 11, 2026

– Worth a listen.

In-Depth Habs Roster Breakdown; This Is Concerning… | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro ft. @GaumondShayne & @MatthewOhayon July 10, 2026 https://t.co/2lDAxUdX9m — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 11, 2026

– Interesting.