The message is clear for the Alouettes: 60 minutes of intensity against the Stampeders

The Montreal Alouettes returned to practice with confidence after their Canada Day break, but one trend continues to concern Jason Maas's team. Despite an excellent start to the season and a 3-1 record that has them atop the Eastern Conference, the Alouettes are still looking to improve their consistency after halftime.

In their last matchup against the Ottawa ROUGE and NOIR, the Alouettes appeared to have complete control of the game. With a comfortable 21-6 lead after two quarters, however, the Montreal team struggled in the third quarter, allowing their opponents to get back into the game with an unanswered 12-point scoring run.

Although Montreal ultimately held on for the win, this dip in performance did not go unnoticed. Since the start of the season, the third quarter has been a major challenge for the Alouettes, who have a negative point differential of -29 in that period.

Head coach Jason Maas wants his players to maintain the same level of intensity throughout the entire game. In his view, the team must avoid letting up when it takes the lead.

Tyson Philpot continues to dazzle and is set for a family showdown against Calgary

Quarterback Davis Alexander also acknowledges that some adjustments are needed, but he believes his team has what it takes to turn things around. In his view, a few plays executed differently could completely change the course of a third quarter.

Meanwhile, Tyson Philpot continues his impressive start to the season. The Canadian wide receiver currently leads the CFL with 36 receptions, 587 yards, and five gains of 30 yards or more. If he maintains this pace, he could even threaten some of the league's offensive records.

Philpot attributes this success to his renewed confidence, the quality of the plays designed by the coaching staff, and the excellent chemistry he's developed with Davis Alexander. The young quarterback, in fact, hasn't thrown an interception in his last 274 pass attempts.

The Alouettes' next challenge will be particularly special for Philpot, who will face off against his twin brother Jalen, a player for the Calgary Stampeders. This third family showdown promises to add an emotional dimension to a game that's already important for Montreal.

The game between the Alouettes and the Stampeders will take place Saturday night in Montreal, as the team looks to build on its excellent start to the season while addressing the struggles it faced after the break.

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