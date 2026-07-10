Terrion Arnold avoids the GPS ankle monitor: he can continue to practice with NFL teams

Terrion Arnold can continue his quest for a new NFL contract after winning a major ruling in a Florida court.

The former Detroit Lions cornerback will ultimately not have to wear an ankle monitor, a measure prosecutors had sought to impose following his recent release by the team.

The judge presiding over the case ruled that the conditions already in place were sufficient and that there was no justification for modifying the terms of his release. Arnold remains subject to a $1 million bail and house arrest, except for professional or legal obligations.

The 22-year-old player faces several criminal charges related to an incident dating back to February 2026 in the Tampa area, where he is charged with, among other things, kidnapping and robbery. He turned himself in to authorities at the end of June before being released on conditional bail.

Prosecutors argued that his release by the Detroit Lions represented a major change in his circumstances, which justified tightening the supervision measures. However, the court did not accept this argument.

Several NFL teams continue to show interest

During the hearing, Terrion Arnold's attorney explained that requiring him to wear an ankle monitor would have significantly harmed her client's chances of quickly finding a job in the NFL. She noted that several organizations had already expressed interest just hours after the player was released by Detroit.

According to her testimony, Arnold recently participated in a private workout with the Houston Texans, and additional tryouts are already scheduled with various teams. Teams such as the New York Jets, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Indianapolis Colts have also reportedly inquired about him.

A first-round pick in the 2024 draft following a stellar college career at Alabama, Arnold is now an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Although his legal future remains uncertain, this court ruling allows him to continue his efforts to convince an NFL team to offer him another chance. However, no deal has been reached so far, and his athletic future will depend as much on the interest shown by teams as on the progress of his case in court.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.