The Kraken requested Zeev Buium in exchange for Shane Wright

In his first full season in the NHL, Shane Wright scored 19 goals and tallied 44 points.

For a rookie, that's an impressive output.

But the center—who was passed over by the Canadiens in the 2022 draft—saw his performance drop off last season. His 12 goals and 27 points were disappointing…

Now, his name is at the center of several trade rumors.

The Kraken has a strong lineup of centers (Jared McCann and Matty Beniers play on the top two lines), and there may no longer be room for Wright. At the very least, these aren't ideal conditions for his development.

And that's precisely why the Kraken is considering trading him. But…

But the Kraken is being far too greedy in its demands. On his podcast, Rick Dhaliwal (who covers the Canucks) said that the Kraken was discussing a trade with the Canucks… and that they wanted Zeev Buium or Tom Willander in exchange for Wright.

Shane Wright for Zeev Buium? Uh…

One team has reportedly shown strong interest, but…https://t.co/ty9CH88MA3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 10, 2026

I understand that Jason Botterill (GM) has a job to do and wants to maximize the value of his young player.

Again, that's his job.

But to go so far as to ask for Zeev Buium—who has significantly more potential than Wright—is a bit… illogical for the Vancouver Canucks, who acquired the young defenseman in exchange for Quinn Hughes last winter.

At the same time, Botterill isn't obligated to trade Wright if he doesn't get the price he wants.

After all, we know the NHL trade market has gone completely crazy in recent weeks. And Wright is a young center, just 22 years old, who has shown flashes of brilliance since joining the National Hockey League.

Players like that have a certain value… and clearly, Jason Botterill knows this very well. But perhaps the Kraken's GM also sees Wright as better than he really is…

Quick Thoughts

– Okay.

Félix Auger-Aliassime and his coach part ways https://t.co/QZUOqGrADA — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 10, 2026

– Good question.

Now that the Leo Carlsson case has been resolved, this is one of the major pending issues in the National Hockey League https://t.co/Q59FoFzBDH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 10, 2026

– All good things must come to an end.