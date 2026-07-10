Bogdan Konyushkov is reportedly about to sign his entry-level contract with the CH

Marc-Olivier Cook
Bogdan Konyushkov is reportedly about to sign his entry-level contract with the CH
Credit: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Want some good news?

Everything points to Bogdan Konyushkov being on the verge of signing his entry-level NHL contract with the Canadiens.

Last night, his Russian club announced the termination of his contract so he could sign with the Habs, via a post on Telegram. 

In addition to the club's announcement, Marco D'Amico posted a tweet confirming the same.

According to D'Amico, it's reportedly a two-year entry-level contract. That said, Konyushkov would return to Russia on loan for the upcoming season and would be eligible to join the Canadiens once his season is over.

And since Konyushkov is 23 years old, he will serve the first year of his NHL entry-level contract (even while playing in the KHL): 

That's interesting, though.

Konyushkov isn't often mentioned among the Canadiens' top prospects… but we shouldn't forget about him either. After all, we're talking about a right-handed defenseman who can play the full 200 feet of the ice and has been logging significant ice time in Russia for several years now.

And let's not forget that the Canadiens are looking for reinforcements on the right side… 

We weren't necessarily expecting this news this morning, but it's nice to hear.

It's worth noting that Konyushkov didn't participate in the Habs' development camp this summer, though he was there last year. And it was easy to see that he moves really well on the ice.

All that's left is to wait for confirmation from the Canadiens, but clearly, this bodes well for the defenseman.

And again, this is good news for the organization… but also for the fans.


In a nutshell

– Yeah.

– Read more.

– They've found their groove.

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