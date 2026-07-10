Bogdan Konyushkov is reportedly about to sign his entry-level contract with the CH

Want some good news?

Everything points to Bogdan Konyushkov being on the verge of signing his entry-level NHL contract with the Canadiens.

Last night, his Russian club announced the termination of his contract so he could sign with the Habs, via a post on Telegram.

In addition to the club's announcement, Marco D'Amico posted a tweet confirming the same.

According to D'Amico, it's reportedly a two-year entry-level contract. That said, Konyushkov would return to Russia on loan for the upcoming season and would be eligible to join the Canadiens once his season is over.

And since Konyushkov is 23 years old, he will serve the first year of his NHL entry-level contract (even while playing in the KHL):

Expect the Habs to announce the signing of Bogdan Konyushkov in the coming hours or days, according to a source close to the situation. It should be a two-year entry-level contract (ELC), with an immediate loan back to the KHL with Torpedo. Because Bogdan is 23, he will burn the first year of the deal while in the KHL. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) July 10, 2026

That's interesting, though.

Konyushkov isn't often mentioned among the Canadiens' top prospects… but we shouldn't forget about him either. After all, we're talking about a right-handed defenseman who can play the full 200 feet of the ice and has been logging significant ice time in Russia for several years now.

And let's not forget that the Canadiens are looking for reinforcements on the right side…

We weren't necessarily expecting this news this morning, but it's nice to hear.

It's worth noting that Konyushkov didn't participate in the Habs' development camp this summer, though he was there last year. And it was easy to see that he moves really well on the ice.

One thing stands out about Konyushkov: the fluidity of his stride. So smooth He also seems to be able to cover a lot of ice thanks to his mobility. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/sMXxcTKqSH — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 2, 2025

All that's left is to wait for confirmation from the Canadiens, but clearly, this bodes well for the defenseman.

And again, this is good news for the organization… but also for the fans.

In a nutshell

– Yeah.

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– Read more.

A statement from Flyers GM Daniel Briere regarding the tendered offer sheet to Leo Carlsson. pic.twitter.com/xzAGsopUbo — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 10, 2026

– They've found their groove.