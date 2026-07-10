Leo Carlsson will surely be underpaid, according to Brady Tkachuk

Leo Carlsson will stay in Anaheim after all.

Yesterday, the Ducks confirmed that they had done what they'd been saying they would do in recent weeks: match a hostile offer made for Leo Carlsson, the team's best player.

It took six days to announce the decision. Not seven—just to keep the Flyers waiting—but six. That leads me to believe the decision was a difficult one to make.

At $18 million a year (with most of the contract years being restricted free agency years), this changes the landscape of the NHL. The Ducks, for example, now face a problem signing Cutter Gauthier.

As for the Flyers, they might have a hard time signing Jamie Drysdale. After all, the player has seen that his team was willing to spend and has seen that prices have gone up.

David Pagnotta: Re Flyers: I thought they were getting close with Jamie Drysdale; the numbers being thrown out were 4x$6.25…I think the player's side is looking for…quite a decent amount more than that – The Sheet (7/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 10, 2026

Obviously, the players aren't going to complain about rising prices. They've seen Carlsson shatter the old salary scale, and everyone stands to benefit.

That's why I'm not surprised to hear the Tkachuk brothers say on their podcast that the Ducks player isn't overpaid. Brady even added that at $18 million, the Ducks center might actually be underpaid.

“$18 million is going to be an underpay.” Matthew and Brady think $18M annually for Leo Carlsson is well worth the investment pic.twitter.com/8SKhKzrjBo — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) July 8, 2026

Me too—if I were two years away from becoming a free agent, I'd say that the highest-paid player in the league, who hasn't accomplished as much as I have, deserves every penny of his contract. It just makes sense.

Most players in Brady Tkachuk's position would say the same thing.

Several talented young players are currently negotiating new contracts—or can do so as early as this summer, a year ahead of schedule. Carlsson's impact will clearly be felt.

We'll see which domino falls first.

In a nutshell

– Oops.

75 points for Zachary Bolduc last season? #MediaFail Simonac, he's going to cost us a fortune pic.twitter.com/loOPt6ukWo — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 10, 2026

– Phillip Danault doesn't want to leave Montreal. [TVAS]

– Interesting.