Adam Fantilli: The Flyers will have to look elsewhere

The fact that the Ducks have matched the Flyers' hostile offer for Leo Carlsson is likely to bring one name up again and again in the coming days: Adam Fantilli.

The reasoning is easy to follow.

The Flyers are reportedly still on the hunt for a true No. 1 center, and the young Blue Jackets player is also a restricted free agent. On paper, the connection seems almost natural.

But is this really a realistic scenario?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic has looked into this very question, and the answer appears to be no.

The Ducks have matched the Leo Carlsson offer sheet. What it means for the Flyers:https://t.co/llaViduF22 — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 9, 2026

It's not because Fantilli lacks the necessary talent. Quite the contrary. The young forward has all the qualities of a future number-one center and would instantly solve the Flyers' biggest problem.

The problem lies elsewhere.

Obviously, the hostile offer presented to Leo Carlsson wasn't aimed solely at the player. It had also been structured around the Ducks' financial reality.

Anaheim was already dealing with several major contracts under the salary cap, which gave the Flyers an opportunity to put immense pressure on their rival.

The situation is quite different in Columbus, however.

The Blue Jackets have greater financial flexibility and seem better positioned to extend Fantilli's contract. A hostile offer would therefore be much less likely to have the same effect.

Connor Bedard is also on this list of players eligible for compensation in free agency, but the situation is similar to that in Chicago.

In short, not all young star centers automatically qualify as realistic targets.

One thing always seems certain: The Flyers are still actively seeking a player capable of transforming their offense. Carlsson was clearly that player in Daniel Brière's eyes.

It remains to be seen which route they'll take to address this need.

They may have to go the trade route to do so.

Because based on the information reported by Kevin Kurz, we shouldn't automatically conclude that Adam Fantilli will be Philadelphia's next target.

However, one thing is certain: The Blue Jackets have every reason to ensure their young star never finds himself in a situation similar to Leo Carlsson's.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Will Patrick Kane make a homecoming this offseason? Kane is a Buffalo native and a Chicago icon, so either destination would be fitting. But which one makes the most sense—for Kane and the team? Let's take a look.https://t.co/NtVcmvIkxy pic.twitter.com/5uc7xZjDFl — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) July 10, 2026

– Wow.

FIRST MLB AT-BAT, FIRST MLB HOMER What a moment for Eduardo Valencia pic.twitter.com/hu1RcoUfh2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 10, 2026

– Good news.