“The Canadiens are the kind of team Patrick Kane will want.”

The Montreal Canadiens are still looking to bolster their top-6 offense.

Whether it's a second-line center or a winger (or both) to better support Ivan Demidov, there's certainly room for improvement.

Ideally, the Habs need to add depth—we can all agree on that. However, we shouldn't rule out options to improve the team's offense just because the player in question doesn't have a strong physical presence. Especially when the list of available top-6 caliber players is shrinking right before our eyes.

Demidov needs help, and adding a talented veteran certainly wouldn't hurt.

On that note, Bruno Gervais brought up the name of a free agent who's still available, brimming with talent, and a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

On BPM Sports today, during the “Club du Matin” show, Gervais mentioned that Patrick Kane could be a logical target. He also added that the Habs are the kind of team Kane will want at this stage of his career.

Kane would be an excellent addition to the team for several reasons.

First, as I mentioned earlier, he's a veteran with three Stanley Cup rings, he's brimming with talent (which is exactly what Demidov needs), and he has extraordinary vision on the ice.

Furthermore, even though he's 37 years old, he racked up 57 points in 67 games last year with just over 14 minutes of ice time per game.

It's also worth noting that he's excellent in shootouts. In fact, the American is the all-time leader in shootout goals.

It may not seem like much, but these are goals that can earn the team a precious extra point. While not disastrous, the team has lost more often in shootouts, with a 4-5 record.

Adding a player like Kane would certainly help the Canadiens secure those precious points, which can make all the difference in the standings at the end of the season.

Of course, Kane has never been known for his defensive reliability. That's not his role anyway (and the arrival of Rob Ramage should greatly help the penalty kill).

However, he can certainly be considered a power-play specialist and would provide a big boost to the second unit. He could even be used on the first unit if it's really not working.

One thing is certain: the Habs need help on the top-6, and Kane is a great solution.

In a nutshell

– I really like this.

Could you imagine Jakub Dobeš wearing this outfit for a home game Should the Montreal Canadiens have a third jersey like this one? pic.twitter.com/nFFphcqNcG — Maietta Sports Media (@MaiettaSports) July 10, 2026

– Discussions will need to start soon.

Frank Seravalli: Regarding Connor Bedard/Blackhawks negotiations: My understanding is they haven't really gotten down to business discussing those numbers yet – Mully & Haugh (7/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 10, 2026

– Too bad.

– A VERY big contract for the 22-year-old sensation.