Rockies: From One of the Worst Offensive Teams to One of the Best

Generally, when people talk about the Colorado Rockies, it's to highlight a negative aspect. And last year, that was entirely justified, as the Rockies scored the second-fewest runs, struck out the second-most times, and finished in the bottom five in the league in OPS, home runs, and walks per game in 2025.

But this season, the Rockies are averaging nearly five runs per game, which ranks them eighth in Major League Baseball in that category. In addition, they rank among the top five in OPS, batting average, and hits per game.

Perhaps most impressive is that this isn't due to the Coors Field effect, as Colorado has posted better statistics on the road this season.

But how did the Rockies go from having one of the worst offenses in the entire league to one of the best?

It all started with the acquisition of T.J. Rumfield from the New York Yankees in exchange for reliever Angel Chivilli. The first baseman leads the Rockies in WAR and hits, and has won the National League Rookie of the Month award two months in a row. He has also demonstrated his ability to hit for power, ranking second on the team in doubles and third in home runs.

Jake McCarthy has also made his mark, hitting over .300 while contributing excellent defense.

Hunter Goodman, the team's catcher, is among the MLB leaders in home runs.

Hunter Goodman, who has 27 homers, says he's still waiting for his Home Run Derby call… pic.twitter.com/9ifeBXMUCZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 8, 2026

Cole Carrigg has been electrifying since he was called up a little over a month ago. The rookie can do it all on the field and leads the team in batting average and OPS.

Finally, the bottom of the lineup has contributed to the team's success, in part by significantly reducing the number of strikeouts.

Admittedly, the Rockies are still not a contender for major honors, but let's just say that in at least one category, they're heading in the right direction.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.