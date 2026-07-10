New sponsorship deal: Jayden Struble takes the opportunity to tease Jakub Dobes

Do you remember that famous photo of Jakub Dobes on his mattress?

Last year, the goalie posted photos on his Instagram account showing him on his new mattress. It was part of a sponsorship deal with JumpBed, and his teammates teased him relentlessly in the comments, especially about the second photo.

But in reality, it helped him win several games in a row to start the year… and have a season in which he established himself as the team's No. 1 goalie. So it clearly worked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jakub Dobeš (@doby75)

That said, the photo is back in the news today… thanks to Jayden Struble. Because the defenseman, too, partnered with the JumpBed brand today.

And in addition to a standard photo, the defenseman took the opportunity to post a second photo… in which he teases his goalie.

High-quality In a photo montage, he cut out his head and pasted it onto Dobes's head in his photo from last summer. And the goalie, in response to all this, simply wrote “Seriously?” with a laugh.

Jakub Dobes seeing Jayden Struble's new mattress photo pic.twitter.com/9lLFfotcJ8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 10, 2026

We know the atmosphere in the Habs' locker room is great, and this is a good example of that. In addition to Dobes, Noah Dobson, Juraj Slafkovský, and Zachary Bolduc also reacted to the post.

And Patrik Laine, even though he's no longer with the organization, did too.

The photo of the mattress, taken at the start of last season, became a running gag among the Habs fanbase. But clearly, in the locker room, the guys enjoyed it too… to the point where Struble took the opportunity to poke a little fun at his goalie today.

Let's hope that, just like with Dobes, the photo of Struble's mattress will help him take off this season, hehe.

In a nutshell

– I love it!

Brad Marchand is putting in the work this offseason with a special training partner by his side: his daughter, Rue. (via kasloane/IG) pic.twitter.com/Pqkjh1EGW1 — BarDown (@BarDown) July 10, 2026

– Signing in Trois-Rivières.

The Trois-Rivières Lions announce the return of Christopher Inniss! After playing the last two games of the 2025–2026 season with the Lions, the defenseman will be back to bring his toughness and reliability to the defensive zone! : https://t.co/y3iBldxmWo pic.twitter.com/x9QLajW8Sj — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 10, 2026

– Great news.