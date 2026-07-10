Anthony Mantha: The Habs are said to have shown interest

There isn't much left that's really interesting in the indie game market right now. Most of the big names signed on July 1… and that's not even counting the vast majority of developers who signed before they even hit the market.

It wasn't exactly a walk in the park, let's say.

That said, Anthony Mantha is still available as of today. The Quebec native, who revived his career in Pittsburgh this season, just tallied 33 goals and 64 points in 82 games. But clearly, he hasn't found the right offer yet.

And it's interesting to note that, according to Marc-Olivier Beaudoin, the Canadiens have reportedly shown interest in the Quebec native's services. He mentions that the chances of this happening are “pretty slim,” but that it's still a possibility.

And we know that things can change quickly in the world of hockey.

I'm told that the #CH have shown interest in Anthony Mantha. However, the talk is of a (very) short-term deal, whereas Mantha is reportedly looking for a medium- to long-term contract. The chances of Mantha signing with Montreal are… pic.twitter.com/P6BCeUF71L — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) July 10, 2026

Beaudoin explains that the Canadiens would be interested if Mantha's contract were a very short-term one. But obviously, the forward is looking for a multi-year deal instead.

The fit, in that regard, isn't perfect. But if Mantha doesn't get the long-term offer he's looking for, perhaps he could settle for a short-term deal, which the Habs seem willing to offer him.

Because the fit from a hockey standpoint is really intriguing. Mantha is a big guy who can throw his weight around and brings some offensive firepower. He'd be the perfect kind of player to help Ivan Demidov on the second line in the short term.

We know that the Canadiens, in the past, were also interested in Jonathan Marchessault if he had been willing to sign a short-term deal. He was offered a short-term contract with a high annual salary, but the Quebec native chose to sign a longer-term deal with Nashville instead.

Will history repeat itself with Mantha? Stay tuned.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

What can we expect from Gleb Pugachyov's KHL teammate? pic.twitter.com/OdM0S0s7uG — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 10, 2026

– One matter settled.

The Canucks name Malhotra's assistantshttps://t.co/nY0szg9tdA — RDS (@RDSca) July 10, 2026

– World Cup: Spain eliminates Belgium.