Zachary Bolduc has doubts about his future in Montreal

Zachary Bolduc doesn't have a contract lined up for next season.

But that could change, as he mentioned this morning at the Celebrity Open in Lévis.

Kevin Dubé (Journal de Québec) met with him, and the Canadiens player confirmed one thing: he'd like to have a long-term contract.

Except… Bolduc makes no secret of the fact that the financial aspect is important to him, too.

At 23, he's looking for a way to secure his financial future, and the best way to do that is by earning as much money as possible.

“Of course I'd like to settle in for the long term, but on the other hand, it's all about the money.” – Zachary Bolduc

You can't blame him for that.

Zachary Bolduc is still without a contract, but it's not keeping him up at night. “I think it's coming,” he said this morning on the sidelines of the Celebrity Open in Lévis.https://t.co/RnzBy4duKk — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) July 9, 2026

You can't blame him for that because that's just how life works.

A 23-year-old guy is going to want to make as much money as possible because nothing is guaranteed down the road. And that's even more true for a young athlete who has the chance to make millions of dollars, since we know the risk of injury is still pretty high.

On the flip side, several players have decided to leave some money on the table to play in Montreal…

It's worth noting that Bolduc has a strong case for signing a lucrative contract—especially given what happened with Mavrik Bourque and the Predators. That said, one has to wonder how far the Canadiens are willing to go with a player who struggled during his second full season in the National Hockey League.

And that might explain why Bolduc's camp and the Habs haven't yet reached an agreement on the terms of a new contract.

Quick Questions

– Good question.

How will Leo Carlsson's record-breaking $18M AAV contract affect the NHL landscape? pic.twitter.com/PqC771laex — BarDown (@BarDown) July 9, 2026

– Hehe.

The Anaheim Ducks after matching Leo Carlsson's 5-year, $18 million AAV offer sheet from the Flyers https://t.co/JE9BFZPaBl pic.twitter.com/6IzhfxURKI — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 9, 2026

– He really lives and breathes hockey.

– Enjoy the read.