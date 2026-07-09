William Karlsson: What if the CH “helped” Vegas?

While browsing CapFriendly, I realized that the CH is in a good position in terms of salary.

They're in the top 10 in terms of cap space, with just over 13 million. Brett Berard's contract has slightly reduced that figure today.

One team that's in trouble, however, is the Golden Knights. Right now, Vegas is over the salary cap by $8.61 million. Keep in mind that a team can exceed the cap by 10% during the offseason.

Well, Alex Pietrangelo's name is expected to be placed on the LTIR at the start of the season, which will help Vegas stay under the cap. But we now know—thanks to Carey Price and Shea Weber—that this isn't the best solution.

To avoid placing Pietrangelo on the LTIR, Kelly McCrimmon would likely have to trade a player. And that player could be William Karlsson. Might he be of interest to the Habs? Nick Larivière (Sick Podcast) and Simon Boisvert (Trust the Process) have actually been discussing this idea recently.

Your Thursday morning Sick Puck Links: Montreal Canadiens Are at a Crossroads Connor Bedard Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Ivar Stenberg Signs His ELC #GoHabsGo #Blackhawks #TheFutureIsTeal Written by: Nick Larivière #thesickpodcast https://t.co/dXet5hF9n5 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 9, 2026

Karlsson is a responsible center who plays the full 200 feet and has proven himself in the NHL. Last year, he was injured and played only 29 games, including the playoffs.

He has a salary cap hit of $5.9 million, wouldn't cost too much, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. While waiting for Michael Hage, having William Karlsson as the second-line center would make sense on many levels.

Since the team hasn't been able to land Jason Robertson, Dylan Larkin, or other big names, Karlsson—who will cost a thousand times less—could fill a gap.

In a Nutshell

– A story to watch.

Elliotte Friedman: On Pavel Zacha/Bruins: He's the kind of guy now… at worst a 2C, which is what he is now—those are big contracts; I'm curious to see how comfortable Boston will be with what it might take to extend him – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 10, 2026

– That's clear.

Daniel Brière has his work cut out for him https://t.co/gjBHVgnr8t — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 9, 2026

– Good to hear.