Tom Dundon put his family’s names on the trophy (and the criticism is… intense)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Tom Dundon put his family’s names on the trophy (and the criticism is… intense)
Credit: source : NHL.com

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup a few weeks ago.

And as usual, members of the organization had their names engraved on the coveted trophy, which is always special.

Because it's true that it must be pretty crazy, having your name engraved on the Stanley Cup…

But this year, the whole thing is causing a stir for… different reasons.

In fact, Tom Dundon, the team's owner, also decided to have his family's names (his wife and children) engraved on the Stanley Cup… and let's just say that's not sitting well with the general public. Here are a few posts on the subject—judge for yourselves:

Yeah.

Let's just say that… it's not really going over well with the board. Some people seem outraged that this happened… even though the Panthers did exactly the same thing a year ago, following their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory.

And yet, we didn't hear a peep about it last year…

Keep in mind that the Hurricanes have never had the best reputation in the National Hockey League, and I wonder how much that's factoring into the fans' reaction.

Because it really, really seems to bother some fans.

And you have to wonder why that's the case… so intensely. 


In a Nutshell

– The Mammoth have a great team.

– Good question.

– Wow!

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