Tom Dundon put his family’s names on the trophy (and the criticism is… intense)

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup a few weeks ago.

And as usual, members of the organization had their names engraved on the coveted trophy, which is always special.

Because it's true that it must be pretty crazy, having your name engraved on the Stanley Cup…

But this year, the whole thing is causing a stir for… different reasons.

In fact, Tom Dundon, the team's owner, also decided to have his family's names (his wife and children) engraved on the Stanley Cup… and let's just say that's not sitting well with the general public. Here are a few posts on the subject—judge for yourselves:

Tom Dundon putting his whole family on the Cup instead of the players and staff who actually did the work to win the Stanley Cup is one of the most selfish and disgusting things I've ever seen. It's so disrespectful and shameful. https://t.co/nSZkoKfxg5 — MMiracleMan (@M_MiracleMan) July 9, 2026

This is pathetic. Isn't one of those kids 7 years old? I thought conservatives hated participation trophies. lol — Joe M (@JoeMarchesaniNJ) July 9, 2026

Nah, I totally agree. It's disrespectful. Even as a Canes fan, I hate this. — Andrew (@andrew_c0m) July 9, 2026

This is a scumbag owner who bought the team from a scumbag owner who stole the team. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) July 9, 2026

Yeah, that's gross. His family did nothing but spend his money and tell him he made good decisions. Ultimate nepotism. — VGKhockeygirl2026 (@TFG_2025) July 9, 2026

Yeah.

Let's just say that… it's not really going over well with the board. Some people seem outraged that this happened… even though the Panthers did exactly the same thing a year ago, following their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory.

And yet, we didn't hear a peep about it last year…

Keep in mind that the Hurricanes have never had the best reputation in the National Hockey League, and I wonder how much that's factoring into the fans' reaction.

Because it really, really seems to bother some fans.

And you have to wonder why that's the case… so intensely.

In a Nutshell

– The Mammoth have a great team.

Here's the Mammoth's new Top 9 lineup with the addition of Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee and the return of Barrett Hayton What do you think of the Mammoth this season? pic.twitter.com/e9x4yK8bp3 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 9, 2026

– Good question.

– Wow!