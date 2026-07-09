Rumor Corner: Dylan Larkin Adds a Team to His List

Dylan Larkin has asked to be traded.

The Red Wings captain wants to play for a team that has a shot at winning the Stanley Cup because he's sick of losing.

We're talking about a 29-year-old who has played a total of… five playoff games since the start of his career.

The problem?

Larkin provided a list of teams he'd like to play for, but the list was short. It included only the Panthers, the Wild, and the Golden Knights… but now we can add the Stars to that list.

Greg Wyshynski (ESPN) shared the news on X.

Larkin has added the Dallas Stars to his list of Florida, Minnesota, and Vegas, per Ansar Khan https://t.co/P3XPPsaSbA — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 9, 2026

I wasn't exactly blown away when I read that.

The Stars have a great team, the weather is nice year-round in Dallas, and it's also said to be a tax-friendly place. Larkin in Dallas makes sense to me…

An update on Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson's name has been making the rounds quite a bit over the past few weeks.

The Canucks forward, who's been struggling on the ice for the past two years, might be on his way out… but it's not about to happen just yet.

Because, in fact, the Canucks haven't (yet?) asked him to waive his no-trade clause. For now, that's where things stand in Vancouver.

There's a lot of talk about a trade involving Elias Pettersson, but

as of now, he hasn't been asked to waive his no-move clause to go anywhere. Lots of chatter, but I don't believe anything is close. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 9, 2026

Pettersson's salary ($11.6 million per year through 2032) complicates things a bit.

He's certainly talented, but he's just had a truly mediocre season. And given his salary, not every National Hockey League team has the luxury of being able to acquire him…

This is quite a headache for Vancouver to deal with.

More Uncertainty Surrounding Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane is 37 years old, but he's still capable of making an impact on an NHL team.

After all, he racked up 57 points (16 goals) in 67 games last season!

That said, the veteran still has no contract in sight for next season, and people are wondering where he'll play. The Leafs have been mentioned in connection with the story… and according to David Pagnotta, it seems we can rule out the Red Wings and the Sabres as potential destinations.

David Pagnotta: Where's Patty Kane gonna go? It doesn't seem like it's Detroit; Buffalo—will he go home? Chicago—a return there? – Sekeres & Price (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 9, 2026

I don't think it's a salary issue in his case.

Personally, I get the impression that Kane is taking his time to see what teams will do between now and the end of the summer. That gives him time to make a decision, and he definitely wants the best possible situation for himself and his family.

Stay tuned, then.

In Brief

– The Rocket's schedule has been released.

Month by month!

Visit https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ for all the details Month by month!

Visit https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ for all the details pic.twitter.com/rAdeNYHjN6 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) July 9, 2026

– Well done.

Owen Beck stopped by the Canadiens' summer camp in Brossard! Owen Beck stopped by to say hi at the Canadiens' summer camp in Brossard! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/U9mrNikdEM — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 9, 2026

– Oh.