Mike Commodore says he received a “threatening” email from the Oilers

Marc-Olivier Cook
Mike Commodore says he received a “threatening” email from the Oilers
Credit: Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Mike Commodore isn't one to mince words.

And that's nothing new.

The former NHL defenseman was known as a player who ruffled feathers on the ice. And even though he's 46 now, that doesn't seem to have changed…

On X, Commodore posted something last night that's got people talking. He says he received a “threatening” email from the Oilers… and I think I might know the reason behind it all.

Basically, ever since the announcement that Mike Babcock was hired in Edmonton, Commodore has been on a major smear campaign against the head coach.

In particular, he's criticized him on X a few times…

And let's just say he didn't hold back either…

Earlier this week, Commodore appeared on the “Clearing the Crease” podcast and (once again) spoke out against the Edmonton Oilers' new head coach.

And he (once again) mentioned that the Oilers' decision was a bit crazy… because Babcock has already proven he doesn't deserve another chance.

To those who say people can change and deserve a second chance, I say I completely agree. But he's already had his second chance and blew it in 50 days. – Mike Commodore

Did the Oilers get tired of hearing his criticism and send him an email telling him to shut up?

Is Commodore exaggerating a bit when he says the Oilers sent him a threatening email

I'm leaning toward the first option, personally… 


In a Nutshell

– So Sylvain Favreau won't be coaching the Rocket after all.

– Hello, Gleb!

– Enjoy the read.

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