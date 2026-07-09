Mike Commodore says he received a “threatening” email from the Oilers

Mike Commodore isn't one to mince words.

And that's nothing new.

The former NHL defenseman was known as a player who ruffled feathers on the ice. And even though he's 46 now, that doesn't seem to have changed…

On X, Commodore posted something last night that's got people talking. He says he received a “threatening” email from the Oilers… and I think I might know the reason behind it all.

Evening, folks… hey @EdmontonOilers… thanks for the threatening email… — Mike Commodore (@commie22) July 9, 2026

Basically, ever since the announcement that Mike Babcock was hired in Edmonton, Commodore has been on a major smear campaign against the head coach.

In particular, he's criticized him on X a few times…

How does this taste, Cbus?

3 years ago you did Babs a favor and hired him… he immediately spent the summer bullying young prospects… embarrassed the organization… you let him resign and paid him 4 million… Jarmo thanked him for all his “hard work” on his way out… today he thanks you by taking… https://t.co/yXAyrLScpb — Mike Commodore (@commie22) June 23, 2026

And let's just say he didn't hold back either…

Afternoon, folks… ZERO accountability, ZERO remorse. Anyone who paved the way for Mike Babcock to get another opportunity in the NHL should be ashamed of themselves. Fuck Mike Babcock — Mike Commodore (@commie22) June 23, 2026

Earlier this week, Commodore appeared on the “Clearing the Crease” podcast and (once again) spoke out against the Edmonton Oilers' new head coach.

And he (once again) mentioned that the Oilers' decision was a bit crazy… because Babcock has already proven he doesn't deserve another chance.

To those who say people can change and deserve a second chance, I say I completely agree. But he's already had his second chance and blew it in 50 days. – Mike Commodore

Did the Oilers get tired of hearing his criticism and send him an email telling him to shut up?

Is Commodore exaggerating a bit when he says the Oilers sent him a threatening email?

I'm leaning toward the first option, personally…

In a Nutshell

– So Sylvain Favreau won't be coaching the Rocket after all.

Our head coach Sylvain Favreau is making the move to the @TBLightning organization with the @SyracuseCrunch. We wish you the best of luck moving forward, and this promotion is well-deserved, coach. #GoVolts | #GoRouges pic.twitter.com/aLoYJg8Oaw — Drummondville Voltigeurs (@VoltigeursDRU) July 9, 2026

– Hello, Gleb!

Habs prospect Gleb Pugachev at his off-season training in Russia pic.twitter.com/cVjKZTOcM2 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 9, 2026

– Enjoy the read.