Leo Carlsson: The Ducks have matched the Flyers’ hostile bid

We were all waiting to see how that matter would turn out.

Now we have the answer.

The Ducks have finally decided to match the Flyers' hostile offer sheet for Leo Carlsson. Remember, we're talking about a five-year contract that will pay the Swede $18 million per season…

The Ducks have matched the Leo Carlsson offer sheet — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 9, 2026

In a statement, the Ducks' owners (Henry and Susan Samueli) said they were thrilled with Pat Verbeek's decision.

But it's this sentence in particular that caught my attention:

“Matching the Flyers' offer was an easy decision.” – Henry and Susan Samueli

I'm not 100% sure, though, that the Ducks' decision was really that easy to make. The owners may say it was, but I'm 110% sure Pat Verbeek must have been scratching his head more than once over the past week…

More details to come…