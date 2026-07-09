Leo Carlsson, one of the losers in his own hostile takeover bid, according to Greg Wyshynski

Earlier today, the Ducks confirmed the news: they matched the hostile offer made to Leo Carlsson.

I was sure they were going to match the offer, in my opinion.

Still, the Ducks are in trouble. Their GM is one of the losers in this offer sheet, and according to Greg Wyshynski, his job could be on the line.

Winners and losers of the Leo Carlsson offer sheet. Enjoy! #NHLhttps://t.co/1PnQULCMRE — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 9, 2026

Anaheim now has just over $9 million in available cap space, and the club still needs to sign Cutter Gauthier, another loser in this hostile offer sheet according to Wyshynski. Will the American—who has never been afraid to put himself first in his professional career—accept that amount or less?

Keep in mind that teams can exceed the salary cap by 10% during the offseason, but Anaheim has no players on the long-term injured list. A forward like Chris Kreider, Alex Killorn, or Frank Vatrano will have to be traded.

Teams know the Ducks are in trouble, and they won't cut them any slack…

According to Wyshynski, despite signing for $90 million, Leo Carlsson is one of the losers of his own hostile offer. Yes, he's financially set for life, but he's just handcuffed his team. If he wants to win a Stanley Cup, the fact that 17.31% of the payroll is dedicated to him is cutting the legs out from under his GM, Pat Verbeek.

After all, you can't really blame a 21-year-old for accepting $90 million, can you…? Now it's up to him to prove that he's actually worth $18 million a season.

The ESPN columnist also revealed the winners of this hostile takeover: Daniel Brière, free agents and their agents, as well as Connor Bedard, who's set to sign a big contract soon.

In a Nutshell

– France beats Morocco.

France advances to the semifinals pic.twitter.com/HXrv2XrQRO — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 9, 2026

– This is huge.

Kawhi's trade to Toronto on hold pending an investigationhttps://t.co/ikJD4eBlCK — RDS (@RDSca) July 9, 2026

– Impressive.

There it is… 20 goals in 20 games for Kylian Mbappé. What a star. https://t.co/HQlgkFfggT — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 9, 2026

– Great news.