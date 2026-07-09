Connor Hellebuyck: The Avalanche reportedly considered acquiring him

Every summer, some rumors make us smile. Others, however, make us wonder what that might look like on the ice.

The one involving Connor Hellebuyck and the Colorado Avalanche clearly falls into the second category.

On the most recent episode of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that several teams are considering the possibility of acquiring the Winnipeg Jets goaltender, including the Avalanche.

The renowned insider, however, quickly played down the speculation.

According to him, he simply doesn't see how such a trade could work. He doubts the Jets would accept whatever the Avalanche might offer in return.

Honestly, he's probably right.

But that doesn't stop us from wondering.

Just imagine Connor Hellebuyck in net for a team led by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas, Devon Toews, and company.

That's pretty scary.

It's not that Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood aren't doing their jobs. On the contrary. Last season, they performed very well and contributed to the team's success… but they're not Hellebuyck.

It's also worth noting that the Avalanche is one of the most dominant teams in the NHL when they control the game. Their defensive mobility, speed on the transition, and time spent in the offensive zone often make their goaltender's job easier.

That's precisely why the idea of adding one of the NHL's best goalies to the mix is so intriguing.

In Winnipeg, Hellebuyck often had to make a string of big saves to keep his team in games. In Colorado, he'd be playing behind a group that already spends a good portion of its time with the puck.

We're talking about a team that's a Stanley Cup contender year after year.

With a goaltender of this caliber, many would likely have even more trouble finding a weak spot on this team.

Of course, all of this remains a matter of speculation. Friedman himself doesn't believe a trade is realistic, and the Jets may not be ready to let him go.

But sometimes, the most interesting rumors are precisely the ones that never pan out.

They simply make us realize that a team that's already extremely dangerous could, with just one acquisition, become even more intimidating and dominant.

In a nutshell

– Congratulations.

Otto Lopez sets a new Marlins franchise record for hits before the All-Star break with his 127th : Mariners vs. Marlins LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/EuVy8SaAzs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 10, 2026

– Xavier Bourgault signs with the Senators.

Bourgy is on board! The #Sens have signed forward Xavier Bourgault to a one-year, two-way contract pic.twitter.com/te1nHsH4GH — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 10, 2026

– The Mike Babcock Effect?

No one has racked up more points in the last decade than Connor McDavid. But what are the odds Mike Babcock could push him to new heights? More from @mike_p_johnson & @Aaron_Korolnek in Power Plays: https://t.co/aabkrYrT8E pic.twitter.com/rBVYBEUmdo — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 10, 2026

– Is this a good look or not?

Here's a concept third jersey I designed (just for fun). If the Montreal Canadiens had a third jersey, should they make it like this one? Rate it from 1 to 10 (10 being the highest) pic.twitter.com/MJCVrnwWhJ — Maietta Sports Media (@MaiettaSports) July 9, 2026

– That would be incredible.