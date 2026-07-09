Canada still refuses to have anything to do with Russia on the international stage

One of the major issues in sports is undoubtedly the absence of Russian athletes. It's understandable why they were suspended, but at the same time, it's not fair to the Russian athletes, who didn't ask for any of this.

It's not their fault that their president is crazy. Anyway, the U.S. president is also crazy, and his athletes can still compete internationally…

But now, more than ever, Russia's return to the international stage is approaching (the International Olympic Committee has, in fact, decided to reinstate Russian athletes, though it has not authorized their flag). It's a different story for Russian government officials, however.

There's talk of a possible return to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In any case, Canada opposes Russia's return.

Former Olympian and current Canadian Secretary of State for Sport, Adam van Koeverden, stated that Canada will not allow any Russian athletes to participate in national sports competitions funded by Canada's capital, Ottawa.

The IOC finally believes that athletes should not be held responsible for the actions of Vladimir Putin, among others. It's about time…

We may have missed Ivan Demidov at the World Junior Championships, but we might see Alex Zharovsky there, as he'll be eligible for one last time this year. As for the other intriguing Russian on the team, Gleb Puchayov, he could compete in 2027 and 2028.

In addition to coming together in Montreal, perhaps they'll reunite at the 2030 Olympic Games. Until then, I hope Russia makes its return to international competition.

In Brief

– Brett Berard signs a one-year contract with Montreal.

The #GoHabsGo signed recently acquired 23-year-old forward Brett Berard to a one-year two-way contract NHL: $850K

Minors: $175K

Guaranteed: $205K Represented by Brian and Scott Bartlett @BartlettHockey https://t.co/kBM1KJfAIW — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 9, 2026

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman: I think the [Leo Carlsson] offer sheet made Dylan Larkin even more valuable, not only in Yzerman's eyes, but in other people's eyes too – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 9, 2026

– One to watch.

Alexander Zharovsky and Zachary Bolduc will be in Boisbriand this Saturday for the Make Your Move Showdown. Xavier Villeneuve, Maddox Dagenais, Alexis Joseph, Justin Carbonneau, and Bill Zonnon will also be competing. I'm told there are still tickets available… pic.twitter.com/1DMLX80FBa — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 9, 2026

– It's not a done deal.

Kawhi Leonard's trade from the Clippers to the Raptors will not be finalized until the NBA completes its investigation into Leonard and the Clippers, the Raptors announced. pic.twitter.com/CfKzPgEolI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 9, 2026

– Not smart.