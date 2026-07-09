About 50 Brady Tkachuk fans trade in their jerseys

A few days ago, the Senators surprised everyone by trading Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk, who will be joining his brother, followed in his footsteps by leaving Canada for Florida.

Since then, there's been a lot of grumbling in Ottawa—and for good reason. The Ottawa Titans, the Frontier League baseball team, have offered fans a trade: their Tkachuk jersey in exchange for the team's No. 7 jersey, worn by AJ Wright. This was reported by Radio-Canada.

About 50 Brady Tkachuk fans are getting rid of their jerseys https://t.co/ak3WEXHofe — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 9, 2026

In total, 52 fans showed up and traded in their jerseys featuring their former captain, according to RC.

On July 7, against the New Jersey Jackals, the Titans decided to host “Forget Brady” night. Well done.

We are extremely grateful for the incredible support our fans showed us during the jersey swap event. The response from our fans exceeded our expectations. – Titans

The organization hopes fans will proudly wear the jersey of its third baseman, Wright. He has been with the club since 2022 and has always been a key player. This season, the “Tkachuk replacement” is batting .328 and has an excellent on-base percentage of .459.

His OPS is as high as .974.

Ottawa has a new favorite.

In a nutshell

– He will continue his career with the Tampa Bay organization.

Sylvain Favreau in the American League, but not in Lavalhttps://t.co/nlge5e8IBL — RDS (@RDSca) July 9, 2026

– He's getting ready for the new season.

Alexandre Texier training in Marseille, France pic.twitter.com/Twh9Mlqrcx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 9, 2026

– Good news for Ivan Demidov, among others.

– What a save by the Quebec native.

SOCCER – 2026

WORLD CUP A save he'll remember for the rest of his life Bono vs. Mbappé, Thursday in the first quarterfinal of the @fifaworldcup_fr

#FRAMAR

pic.twitter.com/h3EYASBCCU — Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) July 9, 2026

– Oh, really?

In an Instagram post, Hayley Wickenheiser announces she is no longer with the Maple Leafs https://t.co/4MlUp89qpE — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 9, 2026

– Cool