About 50 Brady Tkachuk fans trade in their jerseys

Raphael Simard
About 50 Brady Tkachuk fans trade in their jerseys
Credit: x @GinoHard_

A few days ago, the Senators surprised everyone by trading Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.

Tkachuk, who will be joining his brother, followed in his footsteps by leaving Canada for Florida.

Since then, there's been a lot of grumbling in Ottawa—and for good reason. The Ottawa Titans, the Frontier League baseball team, have offered fans a trade: their Tkachuk jersey in exchange for the team's No. 7 jersey, worn by AJ Wright. This was reported by Radio-Canada.

In total, 52 fans showed up and traded in their jerseys featuring their former captain, according to RC.

On July 7, against the New Jersey Jackals, the Titans decided to host “Forget Brady” night. Well done.

We are extremely grateful for the incredible support our fans showed us during the jersey swap event. The response from our fans exceeded our expectations. – Titans

The organization hopes fans will proudly wear the jersey of its third baseman, Wright. He has been with the club since 2022 and has always been a key player. This season, the “Tkachuk replacement” is batting .328 and has an excellent on-base percentage of .459.

His OPS is as high as .974.

Ottawa has a new favorite.


In a nutshell

– He will continue his career with the Tampa Bay organization.

– He's getting ready for the new season.

– Good news for Ivan Demidov, among others.

– What a save by the Quebec native.

– Oh, really?

– Cool

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