Not only was Samuel Montembeault not traded, but the Habs sent him to play with the young players

As we know, Samuel Montembeault's future is pretty uncertain. The goaltender has been benched this season, and many people expected him to be traded this summer.

Except that, for now, the Quebec native is still in town. That doesn't mean he won't be traded this summer… but one wonders if the window to trade him has closed.

The various teams that needed help in net have looked elsewhere for reinforcements.

And it's interesting to note that in a post by the Habs on X, we can see that Montembeault, despite the rumors, continues to be involved with the organization. In particular, he went to meet with young players who took part in the Canadiens' hockey camp.

Jayden Struble, whose future is also a bit uncertain (though not as much as Montembeault's), also took the time to visit the young players.

The young players at the Canadiens Hockey School experienced a moment they won't soon forget when they met Jayden Struble and Samuel Montembeault! The young players at the Canadiens Hockey School experienced an unforgettable moment meeting Jayden Struble and Samuel… pic.twitter.com/becBLHzh7w — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 8, 2026

It's hard to say, in reality, how much we should read into all of this. But generally speaking, when a player engages in such activities, it's rare for him to be immediately involved in a trade afterward.

It's possible… but the timing would be odd.

More and more, we have to start considering a scenario in which the Quebec native will start the next season in Montreal. That could change if another team's goaltender gets injured (that's how he ended up in Montreal in the first place, after all), but as long as the status quo holds across the league, Monty is likely to be harder to trade.

And seeing the Habs showcase him this way might be a strong indication of that.

In a Nutshell

– The competition is likely to heat up.

Who will succeed Matthew Schaefer? https://t.co/EHyzbnG4vi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 8, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: Part of me still doesn't believe that Dylan Larkin will start next year in Detroit – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 8, 2026

– Indeed.