Matthew Knies: Here’s Why the Maple Leafs Might Want to Trade Him

Rumors of a trade involving Matthew Knies have been swirling everywhere since the trade deadline, as he was among the players suspected of being the “mystery player” in the Canadiens' trade that fell through.

It's curious, however, to think that the Maple Leafs would want to trade a young player of Knies' caliber.

Nick Kypreos shared his take on the situation during the July 1 taping of the show “Real Kyper & Bourne.” According to him, Toronto doesn't see the same potential in Knies that many other teams do.

The term Kypreos used was “upside.” He doesn't believe the Maple Leafs see as much upside in Knies as everyone else thinks, and that's what would convince them to part ways with him.

We must therefore understand that the Maple Leafs do not foresee significant improvement from Matthew Knies in the coming years, even though he is only 23 years old.

Kypreos is also convinced that if the Leafs had to choose between keeping Knies and Easton Cowan, they'd choose the younger Cowan.

It's pretty crazy to choose a player who doesn't even have a full year of NHL experience over a 6'3”, 232-pound power forward who just racked up 66 points at age 23.

Then again, one has to wonder why Toronto couldn't keep both. The answer is simple: they need assets to plug holes in their roster.

In goal, things should be fine with Sergei Bobrovsky, but on defense, several pieces are missing. This defensive unit can't be saved by the mere arrival of Darren Raddysh.

With several good players on offense, they'll likely have to sacrifice one to acquire defensive assets—and that sacrifice appears to be Knies.

With this story about the Leafs not believing in Knies' potential, it might set off alarm bells for other NHL executives, who could start wondering if the player is really worth overpaying for.

In Brief

– Dylan Cease was so close to a no-hitter.

Dylan Cease receives a standing ovation after carrying a no-hitter into the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/P9QjLnnhm4 — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

– Oliver Kapanen will have to work hard to reclaim his spot as the Canadiens' second-line center.

Will Kapanen Center Demidov?

I scouted Tyler Deakos—the last pick of the 2026 NHL draft may turn out to be a steal. I also highlight all the goals scored by Montreal's latest acquisition, Reilly Walsh, in the KHL last season. https://t.co/DwKgWYZumZ pic.twitter.com/CvuZlB1bhM — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 8, 2026

– Strong performance by C.S. St-Laurent.