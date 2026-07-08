Derek Lalonde Joins the Canadiens as an Assistant Coach

DansLesCoulisses.com
Derek Lalonde Joins the Canadiens as an Assistant Coach
Credit: Capture d'écran/YouTube

There will be a change behind the bench for the Canadiens next season.

According to Eric Engels, Derek Lalonde is set to join the team as an assistant coach.

He is expected to take over for Trevor Letowski, who has reportedly decided to step down from his position to spend more time with his family.

More details to come.

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