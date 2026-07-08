Derek Lalonde Joins the Canadiens as an Assistant Coach

There will be a change behind the bench for the Canadiens next season.

According to Eric Engels, Derek Lalonde is set to join the team as an assistant coach.

He is expected to take over for Trevor Letowski, who has reportedly decided to step down from his position to spend more time with his family.

The Montreal Canadiens are hiring Derek Lalonde to join their coaching staff as an assistant. He will be replacing Trevor Letowski, who has decided to step down from his role to spend more time with his family. The Canadiens hope to keep Letowski within the organization. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 8, 2026

More details to come.