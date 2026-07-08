Derek Lalonde: Finally, an experienced coach alongside Martin St-Louis

On Wednesday evening, the Canadiens surprised their fans with the announcement that Derek Lalonde would be taking over as head coach.

We wish Trevor Letowski all the best as he spends more time with his family. In the meantime, there are several implications.

First, Martin St-Louis will finally have an assistant coach with extensive NHL experience.

Lalonde served as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings and won two Stanley Cups as an assistant coach in Tampa Bay. He just wrapped up last season with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Derek Lalonde's NHL coaching career: – 2018–2022: Assistant coach in Tampa (2 Stanley Cups) – 2022–2024: Head coach in Detroit – 2025–2026: Assistant coach in Toronto https://t.co/3mYsAF21HC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 8, 2026

He may not be the coach with the best reputation in the NHL, but I'm glad to see the Habs tap into the pool of experienced coaches for a change. I'm not taking anything away from Trevor Letowski or even Alex Burrows, who've been through the ranks here, but it's good to have more NHL experience on board.

It's clear that Martin St-Louis has made huge strides in the NHL as a head coach. He led the Habs to the Eastern Conference Finals, but it's obvious that, at times, he could benefit from a different kind of support. We'll see what Lalonde brings to the Habs.

Another interesting point is that St-Louis had to approve this appointment. It's clear that St-Louis sets high standards for himself, but he does the same for his assistants. We'll see how the rapport between the two develops. We'll also see what responsibilities Lalonde will have.

In a nutshell

– Pretty funny!

– That wouldn't be a bad idea.

The Montreal Canadiens should look into Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson as a potential option for a second-line center. Do you agree that he could be a cost-effective option? #GoHabsGo #VegasBorn Written by: Nick Lariviere #thesickpodcast https://t.co/D2iKLtZiTQ — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 8, 2026

– It's done!