Sean Payton Unveils His Bold Plan to Help Bill Belichick Break Don Shula’s All-Time Record

A surprising revelation has just come to light regarding the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton.

According to reports from ESPN, Payton reportedly seriously considered an unusual scenario to help Bill Belichick etch his name at the top of the NFL's history books.

Following Belichick's departure from the New England Patriots in January 2024, Payton reportedly considered a proposal for Broncos owner Greg Penner. His idea was to temporarily hand over his head coaching position to Belichick so that Belichick could secure the 15 wins he needed to surpass the legendary Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history.

Under this scenario, Sean Payton would have remained with the organization as an assistant coach while continuing to run Denver's offense. Once the record was broken, Belichick would have stepped down, and Payton would have resumed his role as head coach.

The idea, though original, never progressed beyond the conceptual stage. According to ESPN, the plan was deemed far too complex to implement, both organizationally and on the field.

Upon his departure from the Patriots, Bill Belichick had amassed 333 career wins, including his years with the Cleveland Browns and his reign of more than two decades in New England. The all-time record still belongs to Don Shula with 347 wins, combining the regular season and the playoffs.

A Scenario That Could Have Changed Broncos History

In hindsight, this proposal takes on an even more fascinating dimension. The Broncos experienced spectacular improvement under Sean Payton after a difficult first season. The team finished the 2024 season with a 10-7 record before posting 14 wins in 2025, tying the NFL's best record.

If Payton's plan had been adopted and the results had remained the same, Bill Belichick would have reached the 347-win milestone as early as Week 7 of the 2025 season, officially becoming the most successful head coach in league history.

Since leaving the Patriots, Belichick has never returned to the NFL. After being considered for the head coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons, he ultimately continued his career in college football with the University of North Carolina. This story nevertheless demonstrates just how far Sean Payton was willing to go to devise a unique solution to offer one of the greatest coaches of all time an opportunity to reach a historic milestone.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.