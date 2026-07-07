Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner Was the Team’s Emotional Leader, According to Craig Berube

For years, Mitch Marner was one of the most criticized players in Toronto.

Every time the Maple Leafs were eliminated, the same debates would resurface. Despite his excellent regular-season stats, many criticized him for not doing enough when the games mattered most.

It got to the point where his departure to the Golden Knights last summer was almost met with a sense of relief by some fans.

However, Craig Berube may have just revealed a side of Marner that few people suspected.

In an interview with Rob Simpson, the former Leafs coach didn't just talk about Marner's offensive talent. Above all, he explained everything Marner brought to the team day in and day out in the locker room and on the bench.

“Mitch brought energy and emotion every night. He was constantly talking on the bench, telling the guys to pull themselves together. We've definitely lost our emotional leader.” – Craig Berube

“We lost our emotional leader, for sure.” THIS, I did not know. Craig Berube on Mitch Marner. #LeafsForever #STLBlues #LetsGoFlyers See the whole chat at https://t.co/evY0EIekuG pic.twitter.com/Rg8zjKkIaf — Rob Simpson (@simmerpuck) July 7, 2026

That's a statement that's likely to surprise quite a few people.

Because when you think of the Maple Leafs' leaders, names like Austin Matthews, John Tavares, or Morgan Rielly usually come to mind.

Yet, according to Berube, it was Marner who energized the group, who spoke up the most on the bench, and who didn't hesitate to shake up his teammates when necessary.

That's not the kind of quality you see on a stat sheet.

But on a team contending for the Stanley Cup, that kind of leadership can be incredibly valuable. At last year's playoffs, he was just two games away from winning the Stanley Cup.

Of course, these comments probably won't change the minds of those who believed the Leafs needed to move on.

Playoff success never lived up to expectations during the years Marner was part of Toronto's famous core.

Nevertheless, Berube's remarks offer a different perspective on his departure.

People often talk about the points the Leafs lost when Marner left the organization. They talk far less about what he represented inside the locker room.

The Maple Leafs may have moved on from Mitch Marner last summer. But according to Craig Berube, they lost far more than just a 100-point player.

In a Nutshell

– Another trade in the NBA.

The Bucks are acquiring Caris LeVert and two second-round picks from the Pistons in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/s69r2bLbom — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2026

– No one saw this coming.

– When things go wrong.

A WILD Little League home run for Carson Benge pic.twitter.com/9rBAYzx3nZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2026

– Read this.

His back is surely the reason for his struggles. https://t.co/43ODCeLOdm https://t.co/2M0vz3yl9A — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 8, 2026

– Interesting.