Leo Carlsson: “It’s becoming increasingly clear that he doesn’t want to stay in Anaheim.”

Do you think the Ducks will match the Flyers' hostile offer for Leo Carlsson?

The more time passes, the more it looks like I'll see the Swede start next season in a Flyers uniform.

Because according to the rumors, there's a theory that Carlsson no longer wants to play in Anaheim…

Frank Seravalli shared this theory (Oilers Now), citing the Ducks' former coach (Greg Cronin) and the negotiations for Carlsson's new contract in Anaheim.

Carlsson didn't have a great relationship with Cronin, and it's true that negotiations for his next contract seemed a bit complicated. If Carlsson accepted the Flyers' hostile offer of $18 million per season (for five years), it may also be because he'd like to leave California… even though we can all agree that money must have played a role in his decision.

Frank Seravalli: Regarding Leo Carlsson's offer sheet: Between [former coach] Greg Cronin and the tough negotiations, there's a real growing sense… that Leo Carlsson doesn't want to be [in Anaheim] anymore – Oilers Now (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 7, 2026

After receiving the hostile offer from the Flyers, Carlsson and his agent went back to the Ducks to tell them they had a big offer on the table.

Carlsson and his agent tried to secure $15 million per season for his next contract with the Ducks, knowing he already had a better offer… and the Ducks said no.

Reminder: The Ducks said they would match any hostile offer for their young player. But they didn't want to give him $15 million… and maybe that hurt him too, in a way.

Obviously just speculating and probably wrong, but if Leo really wanted to stay in Anaheim, wouldn't he and his agents have told the Ducks that he had $18 million on the table and said something like, “Give me $15 million or I'm signing it”? Seems like the perfect leverage to get what you want. https://t.co/0dKpR9C2cw — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) July 6, 2026

I'm really looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

The Ducks still have three days to figure out what they want to do… but the deadline is still fast approaching. And through it all, I'm mostly wondering how the player feels about the whole situation…

In a Nutshell

– Revenge is a dish best served cold, as they say…

Belgian players did the Trump dance in the locker room to mock the USMNT after their 4-1 win in the World Cup Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/zld9dwiUiv — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 7, 2026

– Yeah.