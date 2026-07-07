Leo Carlsson: An executive believes Pat Verbeek should be fired

The pressure on Pat Verbeek was already enormous.

But now, it may have just reached a whole new level.

Ever since the Flyers made a massive hostile offer to Leo Carlsson, the Ducks' general manager has been at the center of discussions throughout the NHL. As the hours go by, the criticism keeps mounting.

This time, it's ESPN's Greg Wyshynski who has gathered the opinion of an NHL executive. Let's just say the executive didn't mince words.

“I really think this is a decision that could cost him his job.” – an executive

Leo Carlsson is on track to be the highest-paid player in the NHL, but who will he suit up for next season? @wyshynski on the Ducks-Flyers offer sheet situation and other overreactions to NHL free agency so far: https://t.co/jUfkVMshd5 pic.twitter.com/SqORP8pK22 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2026

Nothing less.

The reasoning is pretty simple. If Anaheim refuses to match the Flyers' hostile offer, the organization loses its best young center—the player who was seen as the future face of the franchise for years to come.

Yes, the Ducks would receive four first-round picks in compensation. But replacing a player like Carlsson is by no means a sure thing, even with four picks.

What if Verbeek ultimately matches the offer?

The Ducks will have to live with a massive contract for five years and will struggle to sign other players, including Cutter Gauthier. That's not exactly an ideal situation either.

Verbeek should have negotiated a new contract with Carlsson before any of this happened.

What's most interesting is that Elliott Friedman added a detail in “32 Thoughts” that speaks volumes about the Flyers' thinking.

According to him, Philadelphia wondered right up until the end whether Anaheim would really agree to let Carlsson go. He even admitted he was surprised that the Flyers didn't make an even higher offer.

Yes, you read that right.

In other words, Daniel Brière may have already believed that the Ducks would have a very hard time matching the offer.

Meanwhile, many observers seem convinced that Anaheim won't match the hostile offer… and so do I. If that's indeed what happens, Verbeek will have to answer a lot of questions.

Because beyond the four first-round picks, he'll have to explain above all how a franchise player could have slipped through his fingers.

If the Ducks ultimately decide to move on, they'll also have plenty of ammunition to try to land an established player.

One thing is certain.

This saga is far from over… and Pat Verbeek may be putting his reputation as general manager on the line with this situation.

In a nutshell

– The Jays need help.

The team needs help on the mound. https://t.co/IuAlYnOg0t https://t.co/NmxFcvIFlM — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 7, 2026

– A great man.

– Switzerland advances to the next round.

Wow, this place got quiet in a hurry https://t.co/RZ0pSKVanN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 7, 2026

– Eight teams remain.

EIGHT TEAMS REMAIN The matchups for the 2026 #FIFAWorldCup quarterfinals are set pic.twitter.com/YXjYkNzcEi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 7, 2026

– Stay tuned.