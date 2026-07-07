Death of Marc Messier: The Canadiens and the NHL Pay Tribute to Him

Félix Forget
Death of Marc Messier: The Canadiens and the NHL Pay Tribute to Him
Credit: Capture d'écran/YouTube

This morning, we learned that actor Marc Messier had passed away. The actor, whom we knew well from both the stage and television, died after a brief illness.

He was 78 years old.

And of course, Messier also left his mark on the world of Quebec sports. He starred in Les Boys and Lance et compte, two extremely popular hockey series in the province.

As a result, in addition to the cultural community, the Quebec sports world is also in mourning today. And we saw this clearly just moments ago, when the Canadiens released a statement marking the actor's passing.

The club praised the magnificent career of a man who touched the hearts of hockey fans across Quebec.

That said, it's worth noting that the Canadiens weren't the only ones in the hockey world to pay tribute to him: earlier today, the NHL did the same via its X account.

Unsurprisingly, they highlighted his role as Bob and his famous mental toughness.

This is obviously big news in Quebec today, and it's clear just how much Messier's work has touched so many people. His various roles reached a wide audience, allowing him to earn a place in the hearts of many people across the province.

He and his various roles will be remembered for a very, very long time.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Too bad.

– What a moment.

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