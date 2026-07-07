Death of Marc Messier: The Canadiens and the NHL Pay Tribute to Him

This morning, we learned that actor Marc Messier had passed away. The actor, whom we knew well from both the stage and television, died after a brief illness.

He was 78 years old.

And of course, Messier also left his mark on the world of Quebec sports. He starred in Les Boys and Lance et compte, two extremely popular hockey series in the province.

As a result, in addition to the cultural community, the Quebec sports world is also in mourning today. And we saw this clearly just moments ago, when the Canadiens released a statement marking the actor's passing.

The club praised the magnificent career of a man who touched the hearts of hockey fans across Quebec.

Statement from the Canadiens following the death of actor Marc Messier Canadiens statement on the passing of actor Marc Messier pic.twitter.com/J3GsVyl4Ac — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 7, 2026

That said, it's worth noting that the Canadiens weren't the only ones in the hockey world to pay tribute to him: earlier today, the NHL did the same via its X account.

Unsurprisingly, they highlighted his role as Bob and his famous mental toughness.

The NHL extends its condolences to the family and friends of Marc Messier, whose portrayal of “Bob” and his “mental toughness” left a lasting impression on an entire generation of hockey fans. Photo credit: Journal de Québec pic.twitter.com/jWoKVrgNdt — NHL (@LNH_FR) July 7, 2026

This is obviously big news in Quebec today, and it's clear just how much Messier's work has touched so many people. His various roles reached a wide audience, allowing him to earn a place in the hearts of many people across the province.

He and his various roles will be remembered for a very, very long time.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding the Zach Werenski meeting: One of the teams he indicated he would consider…Dallas; some…interpreted it as meaning he would definitely go there; but it was…a case of the telephone game; it wasn't unanimously agreed upon by Werenski, [Columbus], or the Stars – 32 Thoughts (7/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 7, 2026

– Too bad.

There will be a new champion in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/XjSzIJ6rue — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 7, 2026

– What a moment.