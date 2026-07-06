Two veteran quarterbacks go down in the CFL

The matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was marked by two major injuries to star quarterbacks.

Both Zach Collaros and Bo Levi Mitchell were forced to leave the game, leaving their teams to rely on backups in a match full of twists and turns.

The first to leave the game was Zach Collaros. The Blue Bombers veteran took a hard sack early in the second quarter, forcing him to head to the sidelines after suffering an upper-body injury. Although he was able to walk unaided, his team confirmed at halftime that he would not return to the game.

His replacement allowed young Taylor Elgersma to take the field. The rookie quarterback quickly demonstrated his composure by leading the Winnipeg offense with confidence, seizing the opportunity to showcase his potential.

Moments after returning from the locker room, the Tiger-Cats also lost their starting quarterback. Bo Levi Mitchell was hit hard during a sack when a defender landed on his left leg. Trainers rushed to his aid before he was carried off on a stretcher and transported by ambulance for further treatment—a scene that caused concern among players and fans alike.

Taylor Elgersma Seizes His Chance as Winnipeg Wins

While Tre Ford took charge of Hamilton's offense, Taylor Elgersma shone for the Blue Bombers. The rookie quarterback scored his first touchdown in the Canadian Football League on a long pass to Ontaria Wilson, completely turning his team's fortunes around.

In the final minutes of the game, Elgersma then orchestrated a decisive offensive drive that allowed kicker Sergio Castillo to make the game-winning field goal with just seconds remaining.

With this victory, Winnipeg puts an end to a difficult stretch and stands alone

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