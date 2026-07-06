RUMOR: The Canadiens are set to sign a KHL defenseman

There's an interesting rumor circulating on social media right now.

According to player agent Jeremy Garrett of 2112 Hockey Agency—who has sources in Russia—the Canadiens are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Reilly Walsh on contract terms for next season.

Garrett states in his tweet that this isn't confirmed, but that we can expect an announcement from the Canadiens on the matter. He also mentions that it's reportedly a one-season, two-part contract:

I can confirm this now.

Reilly Walsh will sign with #GoHabsGo Not certain on terms yet, but look for a one-year, two-way deal. https://t.co/ijXxUrioU0 — Jeremy Garrett HNH (@HockeyNewsHub) July 6, 2026

Nothing is official yet, but I'll say it again: Jeremy Garrett has his sources in Russia, and this isn't the first time he's shared news like this on Twitter.

The guy is legit, to put it another way. Now, all we can do is wait for the Canadiens' announcement…

Let's talk a little about Reilly Walsh.

We're talking about a 6′, 185-pound right-handed defenseman who has played over 300 games in the American Hockey League with the Devils', Bruins', and Kings' farm teams. Walsh was drafted in 2017 by the Devils (in the third round) and left North America to head to Russia last season.

He played for the Kazakh club Barys Astana in the KHL during the 2025–26 season and finished the season as his team's leading scorer with 16 goals and 46 points.

He is capable of producing offensively:

There aren't a million clips of Reilly Walsh on social media, but I found one that shows just how much offensive talent he has.

Not every defenseman can move like that and work his way to the net before beating a goaltender:

Reilly Walsh reminded everyone why he's Barys' points leader (40 PTS in 61 GP). He's a defenseman, by the way. pic.twitter.com/d4MvRYSTbR — KHL (@khl_eng) February 28, 2026

We expected the Canadiens to make a big move in the NHL trade market, but that didn't happen.

That said, Reilly Walsh won't be arriving here as a savior… but if he can help the team out by adding depth, that'll be something at least. Otherwise, the Rocket might find their quarterback on the blue line heading into next season.

In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

“[McDavid and Draisaitl] have made me and the rest of the league look silly a lot… but now it's just going to be in practice.” New Oilers goalie Freddie Andersen on now being teammates with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. pic.twitter.com/uk9eudccfs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 6, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Philippe Eullaffroy raised his voice a few times this week during practice. He told me he wanted to make sure his players were aware of the two challenges/opportunities ahead of them: 1. Canadian Championship: the fastest route to the League of… pic.twitter.com/LjaMY0Gqj8 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 6, 2026

– That's a bummer.