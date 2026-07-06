Potential Additions for the CH: Three Names Mentioned by Elliotte Friedman

There's still some time left before summer ends.

Today is July 7… and we're still in for several more weeks of summer heat, which is good news in itself.

But I'm saying this mainly because the Canadiens still have time to make a move ahead of next season. And no, I'm not talking about signing a KHL defenseman…

We're all (eagerly) waiting for Kent Hughes' next move, and on that note, Elliotte Friedman threw a few names out there in the latest episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast.

In fact, Friedman wonders if guys like Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, or Rasmus Ristolainen could be logical candidates for the Montreal Canadiens. Let's be honest: that wouldn't change the big picture for the Habs all that much…

Final “32 Thoughts” podcast of the season — diving into every team Special thanks to @sportsnetkyle

& @DomSramaty

(I'm not the easiest person to work with). Thoughtline curator @griffinporter97

Most importantly: our awesome listeners. Have a great summer, everyone.https://t.co/u9L2lbJnnL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 6, 2026

These three guys have proven themselves to be solid NHL veterans.

Rakell and Rust can score goals… but they're older (Rakell is 33 and Rust is 34), which is something to consider. Kent Hughes won't pay top dollar if he wants to bring a player like that to Montreal, and he's said so repeatedly.

But if the price isn't necessarily high—even in Ristolainen's case—maybe it could become an interesting option…

That's when you realize, however, that the options still available on the trade market aren't exactly spectacular.

Two weeks ago, we were talking about Robert Thomas, Kirill Marchenko, Jordan Kyrou, Mason McTavish… and now we're down to discussing Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, and Rasmus Ristolainen. We can all agree that's less impressive…

But oh well. If these really are Kent Hughes' only options and the Canadiens' GM is capable of working a little magic, then so be it.

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

After talking it over with his wife, Alex Ovechkin has decided to return to the NHL—and might even consider playing two more years there! More details: https://t.co/8u8oygfCMA pic.twitter.com/cCtl7Zf8kz — RDS (@RDSca) July 6, 2026

– Makes sense.

Kylian Mbappé spoke out on X about the racist remarks made against him by the Paraguayan senator. pic.twitter.com/8RMhVbhoJ6 — RDS (@RDSca) July 6, 2026

– Well. Another scandal with the Mets!