Oliver Kapanen Offered to Other Teams: Elliotte Friedman Wouldn’t Be Surprised

Oliver Kapanen had a pretty remarkable rookie season. The young center scored 22 goals playing alongside Ivan Demidov at center… but he completely ran out of steam toward the end of the season.

And in the playoffs, he was benched more often than not.

That makes it hard to fully assess his season. While some see him as a player who could hold down the fort at center on the second line, others view him as a player whose production was almost entirely dependent on Ivan Demidov's talent.

And it's interesting to note that today, on his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman mentioned the young Finn… saying he wouldn't be surprised to see him offered to other teams as part of a trade package.

With the goal of acquiring a better player, of course.

Friedman (32T): “It wouldn't surprise me if, in some of these attempts to acquire someone, Kapanen could (please don't go crazy with this) potentially be part of the package because he had such a good regular season last year.” Yes, he asked us not to go crazy over this quote, haha — Habs Digest (@HabsDigest) July 6, 2026

Friedman insists we shouldn't get carried away with that statement, but we also know he generally doesn't speak without reason. Without assuming anything is imminent, it's still worth noting.

And in reality, it's not impossible that a team might see Kapanen as an interesting prospect. We're talking about a center who scored 22 goals at age 22 in a league where everyone is looking for centers.

Whether that production was due to Ivan Demidov or not, there are teams that must be telling themselves they could do worse.

Keep in mind that Kapanen will play out the final year of his entry-level contract in 2026–27, after which he'll need a new deal. It remains to be seen whether the Habs will be the ones to sign him to that contract now.

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

We all have Ovi's wife to thank for another season (H/T @marshallkramsky) pic.twitter.com/Ya9E1YJLZw — BarDown (@BarDown) July 6, 2026

– The question arises.

Frank Seravalli: On the Golden Knights/Dorofeyev trade: The numbers are working out—how do we keep Rasmus Andersson and go after Dylan Larkin? I just don't know what Steve Yzerman can get from Vegas, what would make a difference – Frankly Hockey (7/1) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 6, 2026

– It all starts tonight.