Juan Soto publicly contradicts Steve Cohen

My colleague Pascal Harvey recently wrote an article about how Juan Soto clearly seems to be missing the Yankees. And he's right.

The Mets missed the playoffs in 2025, and it'll be the same story in 2026. The lack of leadership in Queens is absolutely glaring.

And it starts with the relationship between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

For months, there have been rumors of a strained relationship between the two men. It was said that there was tension between the two stars in 2025.

Everyone in the Mets organization chose to deny the story for months… until Steve Cohen, in recent days, shed some light on the matter.

He said it was true, but that it was in the past. He no longer sees it as a problem, which suggests that it was one,

But Juan Soto didn't get the memo. He stuck to the official line—that there was no feud with Lindor.

So, by necessity, he contradicted his owner in an interview with Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The Soto-Lindor relationship is critical for the Mets. Here's where it stands now … Juan Soto: “When you meet a girl, you don't start kissing her right away.” https://t.co/jWLGF1xOqM — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 4, 2026

“There were no problems last year. Not at all. There were no arguments. Our relationship is getting better over time. When you meet a girl, you don't kiss her right away.” – Juan Soto, deflecting the topic with a joke

Team leadership starts at the top. And right now, the pyramid is built on a foundation that's not solid enough: Steve Cohen, David Stearns, an interim manager, and two stars who don't get along.

Bo Bichette must be eager to get out of there…

Is there a path for Bo Bichette to return to Toronto? @Ricky_Ro24 hints that this series might have changed his mind. Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/3P7ufYAtwZ — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) July 2, 2026

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