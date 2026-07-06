Joe Veleno practiced in Brossard this morning… wearing the Montreal Canadiens’ uniform

This morning, a few Canadiens players practiced in Brossard.

Who was there?

Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who was on site, spotted players like Ivan Demidov, Alexander Zharovsky, and Owen Beck on the ice at the CN Complex. The offseason is in full swing, but it's still interesting to see the young players training in town.

A few Canadiens players, including Ivan Demidov, Alexander Zharovsky, and Owen Beck, are on the ice this morning under the supervision of Adam Nicholas. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #Zharovsky #NHL pic.twitter.com/wO2nJBqu3b — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 6, 2026

But… there was also an intruder on the ice this morning.

And here, I'm talking about Joe Veleno… who practiced wearing his Canadiens gear. Reminder: Last week, on July 1, Veleno agreed to contract terms with the New York Rangers.

Seeing him in the Habs' colors this morning is pretty… weird.

Surprise Joe Veleno was also at practice in a Canadiens uniform, despite signing a one-season contract with the New York Rangers on July 1. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Veleno #NHL pic.twitter.com/5Omt1ua4f3 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 6, 2026

Veleno took part in all the drills and wasn't kept separate from the group at all.

It's almost as if he never left the Habs, really… hehe.

Seriously, though, it does feel a little weird. Because the fact is, Joe Veleno is no longer part of the Canadiens' organization—he now plays for the New York Rangers.

Wasn't there ANYONE wearing a normal jersey in Brossard this morning? Wasn't there anyone who could have handed Veleno a jersey that didn't have the Montreal Canadiens logo on it?

Hmm…

Oh well. We can all agree it's not the end of the world, but still. I wonder if the Habs or the Rangers will have anything to say about all this…

In a nutshell

– Nice goal.

– It makes sense.

You can tell: Sebastian Breza is really happy to see Philippe Eullaffroy remain at the helm of the first team. The team will be able to continue working on its identity without changing too much based on the opponent. “Does the word ‘interim' change… pic.twitter.com/iURIgt5p9L — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 6, 2026

– Note.