If it doesn’t work, here are Kent Hughes’ solutions

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
If it doesn’t work, here are Kent Hughes’ solutions
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Kent Hughes may still make moves in the trade market. But that won't be easy for a general manager who has several issues to address right now.

At this point, it's doubtful he'll be able to land a defenseman to pair with Lane Hutson, a physical forward, a third-line center, AND a top-6 winger.

That's why we've decided to look within the organization and identify five players who could fill those roles if the GM isn't able to make a move. His job is to add players to help the team… but it won't be easy to fill every position.

On defense, Adam Engstrom is recognized as one of the best defensemen playing in a league other than the NHL. At some point, he'll have to get his chance.

On paper, David Reinbacher is THE guy the Habs have been waiting for. Can he play alongside Lane Hutson?

Florian Xhekaj hasn't always been impressive in 2025–2026, but he has the tools to bring some physicality to a team that desperately needs it right now.

Owen Beck… plays center and has experience in the AHL. We'll mention him, even though the Habs aren't looking for a depth center right now.

The fifth name is Michael Hage. After all, he does indeed have the potential to play on the Canadiens' top six as early as this fall—which isn't the case for most prospects.

The door isn't closed on seeing him play in the pros this year, even if that's clearly not the preferred scenario right now. This whole situation is still a bit fishy, isn't it?

The bottom line is clear: if the Habs rely solely on their own players, they won't be able to make huge strides as a team in 2026–2027. It takes more than that.

So it's up to Kent Hughes to make a move.


In a nutshell

– Aatos Koivu will remain in Finland for the 2026–2027 season.

– Really?

– Ouch.

– Rogers now owns 100% of MLSE.

– The Flyers wanted John Carlsson.

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