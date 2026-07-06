If it doesn’t work, here are Kent Hughes’ solutions

Kent Hughes may still make moves in the trade market. But that won't be easy for a general manager who has several issues to address right now.

At this point, it's doubtful he'll be able to land a defenseman to pair with Lane Hutson, a physical forward, a third-line center, AND a top-6 winger.

That's why we've decided to look within the organization and identify five players who could fill those roles if the GM isn't able to make a move. His job is to add players to help the team… but it won't be easy to fill every position.

On defense, Adam Engstrom is recognized as one of the best defensemen playing in a league other than the NHL. At some point, he'll have to get his chance.

On paper, David Reinbacher is THE guy the Habs have been waiting for. Can he play alongside Lane Hutson?

I asked David Reinbacher if he believed until the very last second that he'd be playing in the playoffs with the #CH. His answer? He still believes it @TVASports https://t.co/bkzYOIGCxZ — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 30, 2026

Florian Xhekaj hasn't always been impressive in 2025–2026, but he has the tools to bring some physicality to a team that desperately needs it right now.

Owen Beck… plays center and has experience in the AHL. We'll mention him, even though the Habs aren't looking for a depth center right now.

The fifth name is Michael Hage. After all, he does indeed have the potential to play on the Canadiens' top six as early as this fall—which isn't the case for most prospects.

The door isn't closed on seeing him play in the pros this year, even if that's clearly not the preferred scenario right now. This whole situation is still a bit fishy, isn't it?

Michael Hage says he thinks it's best to return to Michigan, but hasn't closed the door on turning pro.

He just has things he wants to continue to develop and wants to win with Michigan and be a leader there. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 1, 2026

The bottom line is clear: if the Habs rely solely on their own players, they won't be able to make huge strides as a team in 2026–2027. It takes more than that.

So it's up to Kent Hughes to make a move.

In a nutshell

– Aatos Koivu will remain in Finland for the 2026–2027 season.

Aatos Koivu signed a one-year contract extension for the 2026–27 season with Turku in Finland.

He is currently completing his mandatory military training but continues to train with the team and on his own. “I have a strong desire to show that I can do better,” Koivu said. — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 6, 2026

– Really?

Wilfried Nancy is expected to meet with Racing Club Strasbourg this Monday (in Montreal?). That would leave only three candidates in the running for the position. And when you do really well with Strasbourg, big brother Chelsea is watching.https://t.co/zh8AjYMgdz — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) July 6, 2026

– Ouch.

– Rogers now owns 100% of MLSE.

A new beginning and the end of an era in Toronto sports: Rogers announced this morning that it has taken over 100% ownership of MLSE (it previously owned 75%). The transaction brings to an end Larry Tanenbaum's remarkable 28-year tenure as a shareholder, almost all of which he served as MLSE chairman. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) July 6, 2026

– The Flyers wanted John Carlsson.