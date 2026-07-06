Hostile Takeovers: We Have an Idea of What the Ducks and the Mammoth Will Decide

Félix Forget
Hostile Takeovers: We Have an Idea of What the Ducks and the Mammoth Will Decide
Credit: Robert Binder/NHLI via Getty Images

Over the past few days, two hostile offers have been submitted (and signed) in the NHL. The Devils offered Barrett Hayton a one-year, $4.775 million contract, while the Flyers offered Leo Carlsson a five-year deal worth $18 million per year.

Obviously, the second one is generating a lot more buzz than the first.

That said, the deadline for decisions is approaching in both cases. The Mammoth have until Wednesday to make their decision, while the Ducks must do so by Friday. However, Andy Strickland, who has connections in the U.S. hockey world, has hinted that both clubs may have already made their decisions.

In Hayton's case, Strickland is pretty clear: we can expect the Mammoth to match the Devils' offer.

And this is true even if it means Hayton will reach unrestricted free agency without the possibility of being traded (or even having his rights traded) by then.

But of course, the real story we're watching is Leo Carlsson's. And Strickland, based on what he's hearing, also has his own take on what's going to happen.

Because, in his view, “most people would be surprised” if the Ducks didn't match the Flyers' offer. He isn't as definitive as he was with Hayton, but still.

Keep in mind that since 2008, only three hostile offers have not been matched by the player's original team. These include the offer signed by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, as well as those signed by Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

And based on what's currently circulating, we shouldn't necessarily expect Hayton and Carlsson to join those three. But we know that situations like this can change quickly in the NHL.


In a Nutshell

– What's next for Vince Dunn?

– What do you think?

– It's starting right now.

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