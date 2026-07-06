Hostile Takeovers: We Have an Idea of What the Ducks and the Mammoth Will Decide

Over the past few days, two hostile offers have been submitted (and signed) in the NHL. The Devils offered Barrett Hayton a one-year, $4.775 million contract, while the Flyers offered Leo Carlsson a five-year deal worth $18 million per year.

Obviously, the second one is generating a lot more buzz than the first.

That said, the deadline for decisions is approaching in both cases. The Mammoth have until Wednesday to make their decision, while the Ducks must do so by Friday. However, Andy Strickland, who has connections in the U.S. hockey world, has hinted that both clubs may have already made their decisions.

In Hayton's case, Strickland is pretty clear: we can expect the Mammoth to match the Devils' offer.

And this is true even if it means Hayton will reach unrestricted free agency without the possibility of being traded (or even having his rights traded) by then.

You can expect Utah to match New Jersey's offer for Barrett Hayton — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 6, 2026

But of course, the real story we're watching is Leo Carlsson's. And Strickland, based on what he's hearing, also has his own take on what's going to happen.

Because, in his view, “most people would be surprised” if the Ducks didn't match the Flyers' offer. He isn't as definitive as he was with Hayton, but still.

Think most would be shocked if Anaheim didn't match — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 6, 2026

Keep in mind that since 2008, only three hostile offers have not been matched by the player's original team. These include the offer signed by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, as well as those signed by Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

And based on what's currently circulating, we shouldn't necessarily expect Hayton and Carlsson to join those three. But we know that situations like this can change quickly in the NHL.

In a Nutshell

– What's next for Vince Dunn?

EF on SEA: One of the most interesting things that's going to happen with their roster is Vince Dunn—one more year at 7.35, then he's a UFA. Montour, who still has time left on his contract, has basically taken over Dunn's role, so I'm curious to see: will they offer him an extension, or will they trade him? (32TP) — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2026

– What do you think?

A little more Cristiano Ronaldo on the international stage? All the details: https://t.co/Q8VFWOpEG9 pic.twitter.com/u2rLaJ6Kft — RDS (@RDSca) July 6, 2026

– It's starting right now.